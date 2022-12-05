Aw Crap! Woman Accused Of Leaving 50LBS Of Human Waste Outside Fire Station, Refused To Pick It Up
The wife of an assistant fire chief in Texas left 50 pounds of human waste in front of the fire station, Radar has learned.
Mindy Janette Stephens was arrested last week in Texas. She was charged with one count of illegal dumping of more than five pounds but less than 500 pounds.
Police in Electra, Texas, watched the fire station’s security camera on Dec. 1 when he saw someone putting something outside the front door. The officer then went to the station to check it out.
There, he found three 5-gallon buckets of human waste, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The officer also saw a person in an all-white Haz-mat suit with a yellow mask walking back to an SUV. He tried to ask the person what they were doing, and the woman said it was buckets of “human s***” and she was dropping them off.
The woman then drove away.
The officer told other people and another cop recognized the voice as Stephens.
City officials said they would contact Stephens to say she would have to pick up the waste or she could face charges. However, she refused the request and said it was not her problem.
The city then sent a wastewater worker to pick up the waste.
Police said the buckets weighed more than 50 pounds. Stephens was arrested and booked into jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.