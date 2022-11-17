Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police
A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.
Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.
Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in the head with a shotgun on Oct. 29 at 1611 Chestnut Street.
Shearer was originally charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, the misdemeanor of possession of a firearm by a minor and five misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person. The unvoluntary manslaughter charge was added later.
According to police, Shearer was waving the shotgun's barrel in what one witness called a "reckless" manner when it went off into a bedroom and hit Kellogg. Police say Shearer grabbed the loaded gun from the bedroom despite the owner of it telling him to not mess with it.
According to police documents, Shearer admitted to firing the gun, saying that he was attempting to "clear" the weapon or believed that the shotgun was safe when he fired it. "I killed her," a witness heard the boy say following the shooting, according to police documents.
Police and the Erie County District Attorney's Office were continuing to investigate in order to see if additional charges would be appropriate.
According to the Erie Times-News, a conviction of involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum of five years in state prison in the state of Ohio. The outlet notes that the charge of first-degree felony aggravated assault causing severe bodily injury carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in state prison.
According to an obituary on legacy.com, Kellogg was an eighth-grade student at Walnut Creek Middle School who was a "great friend." The teenager enjoyed playing ice hockey and skateboarding.