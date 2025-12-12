EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Wedding Dress Secrets Revealed — Including the Front-Runner for 'Nuptials of the Century' Design Commission

Taylor Swift is quietly shaping what could become one of the most scrutinized bridal moments of the decade – as insiders tell RadarOnline.com she has tapped celebrated designer Sarah Burton to create her wedding gown for her upcoming nuptials to Travis Kelce .

Burton is best known for crafting the Princess of Wales' globally watched 2011 wedding gown, and insiders say Swift's team sees her as "the frontrunner" for what is poised to be one of the world's most influential bridal commissions in years.

But sources tell us her discreet early-December trip to London – ostensibly to film a music video linked to her forthcoming album The Life of a Showgirl – doubled as a private design meeting with Burton, 51, the former Alexander McQueen creative director now leading Givenchy.

Swift, 35, who announced her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, in August, is believed to be weighing a number of high-profile fashion houses.

Sources close to the singer said she wanted the dress to reflect her relationship with Travis Kelce.

A source said: "Taylor's nuptials will be the wedding of the century – and so she is looking for a dress that feels classic but still distinctly her own. Sarah has a way of blending elegance with strength – which is why she's the leading contender."

Another insider added: "She loves the symbolism behind it. Burton designed a gown witnessed by a global audience, and Taylor knows her own wedding will carry that same kind of worldwide attention."

Speculation around Swift's wedding frock design has intensified as her Swifties and fashion analysts sift through nearly two decades of the singer's red-carpet evolution – from old-Hollywood satin to fairy-tale ballgowns to the glittering, self-aware theatricality of her Eras Tour.

Swift herself has said: "I actually never thought about what I would do or what I would want until I met the person."

That remark, friends say, reflects how private she has always been about the design process, even as anticipation reaches fever pitch.