Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Wedding Dress Secrets Revealed — Including the Front-Runner for 'Nuptials of the Century' Design Commission

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has tapped designer Sarah Burton to create her wedding gown for her upcoming nuptials to Travis Kelce.

Dec. 12 2025, Updated 4:42 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift is quietly shaping what could become one of the most scrutinized bridal moments of the decade – as insiders tell RadarOnline.com she has tapped celebrated designer Sarah Burton to create her wedding gown for her upcoming nuptials to Travis Kelce.

Discreet London Meeting

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift secretly met with designer Sarah Burton during her December trip to London.

Swift, 35, who announced her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, in August, is believed to be weighing a number of high-profile fashion houses.

But sources tell us her discreet early-December trip to London – ostensibly to film a music video linked to her forthcoming album The Life of a Showgirl – doubled as a private design meeting with Burton, 51, the former Alexander McQueen creative director now leading Givenchy.

Burton is best known for crafting the Princess of Wales' globally watched 2011 wedding gown, and insiders say Swift's team sees her as "the frontrunner" for what is poised to be one of the world's most influential bridal commissions in years.

The Allure of Sarah Burton

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Sources close to the singer said she wanted the dress to reflect her relationship with Travis Kelce.

A source said: "Taylor's nuptials will be the wedding of the century – and so she is looking for a dress that feels classic but still distinctly her own. Sarah has a way of blending elegance with strength – which is why she's the leading contender."

Another insider added: "She loves the symbolism behind it. Burton designed a gown witnessed by a global audience, and Taylor knows her own wedding will carry that same kind of worldwide attention."

Speculation around Swift's wedding frock design has intensified as her Swifties and fashion analysts sift through nearly two decades of the singer's red-carpet evolution – from old-Hollywood satin to fairy-tale ballgowns to the glittering, self-aware theatricality of her Eras Tour.

Swift herself has said: "I actually never thought about what I would do or what I would want until I met the person."

That remark, friends say, reflects how private she has always been about the design process, even as anticipation reaches fever pitch.

A Cultural Landmark Dress

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Industry experts predicted Swift’s gown choice would shape global bridal trends for years.

Another source close to the pop phenomenon's wedding planning said: "Her choice of gown will set bridal trends for years to come. Taylor knows this and sees the dress as part of the story she's telling.

"She's being deliberate. She wants a design that respects her past but also captures her life with Travis – it's a hugely significant moment for both of them, and Taylor is intent on that being seen in her gown choice."

Burton's résumé has only fueled the frenzy of speculation over who will land the wedding commission.

Her 2011 creation for Kate Middleton – with its lace sleeves, fitted bodice and sweeping skirt – reshaped the bridal market, spawning countless imitations.

Industry figures expect a similar ripple effect if she partners with Swift.

Experts have recently noted the surge of renewed interest in U.K.-born Burton's archive, predicting a commercial boom for both Givenchy and second-hand McQueen designs if Swift steps out in a new piece of her work.

The American Designer Alternative

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Burton’s record of creating iconic, culturally defining gowns made her the leading candidate.

Swift's engagement to Kelce has also revived a long-running question among fans – could she opt for an American designer to honor her and Kelce's status as, in the eyes of some, the closest thing the U.S. has to a royal couple?

Ralph Lauren, 86 – whose gown Swift wore in her engagement photos – remains in the mix, as does Oscar de la Renta, the label behind some of her most elaborate red-carpet looks.

But fashion insiders say Burton's command of couture technique, her reputation for discretion and the narrative weight of her past royal commission all make her the most compelling choice.

A longtime industry source said: "If Taylor is looking for a gown that blends strength, heritage, and contemporary style, Burton is the designer to make it happen. This dress isn't just fashion – it's set to be a cultural landmark."

