CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect in Texas Accused of Mowing Down Woman in Truck After Dispute Over $100
A Texas man has been arrested after police say he ran down two people with his truck after getting into an argument over $100, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by MyRGV.com, police responded to a residence in Edinburg around 5 p.m. on July 14, and found one of the victims, 20-year-old Briseida Cobarrubias, lying in the road, Front Page Detectives reported.
Officers then located the second victim, 27-year-old Jorge Galvan, who told them that he and Cobarrubias “were in an argument with Luis Garza”.
Galvan said they had begun to walk away from Garza, 26, when he got into his green Dodge Ram, officials said.
Once inside the vehicle, Garza allegedly hit the gas and drove into the man and woman, hitting them both.
Authorities were able to obtain surveillance footage from the neighborhood, which corroborates what Galvan told police. Officials said the video also captured the collision.
Galvan was sent to a hospital and was treated for minor injuries.
Cobarrubias’ mother, Maria Mansano, told KVEO, “In the afternoon they called us to tell us that they ran her over and when I got there, I saw her face spilling blood from her mouth. It was an argument between the guys and she involved herself.”
Cobarrubias’ father said they tried calling their daughter to get together that day, but she never got back to them. When police notified them, they initially thought maybe the crash wasn’t too serious.
Garza was arrested and waived his Miranda rights, providing a video confession to officers stating he got into a fight with Galvan “over $100 Jorge owed him,” the affidavit states.
Police said: “He intentionally drove his truck towards Jorge striking Jorge and Briseida causing her death.”
Garza was charged with murder as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials confirmed.
He was booked into jail and was being held on a $1 million bond.