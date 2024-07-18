CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect in Texas Accused of Mowing Down Woman in Truck After Dispute Over $100

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by MyRGV.com, police responded to a residence in Edinburg around 5 p.m. on July 14, and found one of the victims, 20-year-old Briseida Cobarrubias, lying in the road, Front Page Detectives reported.

Officers then located the second victim, 27-year-old Jorge Galvan, who told them that he and Cobarrubias “were in an argument with Luis Garza”.

Galvan said they had begun to walk away from Garza, 26, when he got into his green Dodge Ram, officials said.