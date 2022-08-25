superstar athletes who love some betting action

Betting on the results of sporting events is one of the world's oldest pastimes, therefore gambling and sports have a long history together. And it's not just us simple folk that enjoy the exhilaration of a bet. Many well-known athletes throughout the past few decades have indulged in some form of gambling in their spare time.

Over the course of their careers, successful professional athletes can earn millions of dollars in salaries and endorsement deals. With this kind of wealth, they are able to partake in a variety of gambling activities without concern. And we're talking about some serious cash; some of these stars place bets worth from tens of thousands to even millions of dollars.

Of course, if an athlete has a major gambling habit, they could have financial difficulties even if they are wealthy. Even worse, when gambling scandals are exposed, these sports stars' reputations might be damaged. Therefore, it is evident that responsible gambling is crucial, even for superstars.

Nevertheless, these superstar athletes were known to be avid gamblers throughout their careers and relished the thrill and possibility of great profits, whether they were wagering at casinos or spread betting on sporting events - which is a form of sports betting that has been captivating punters all over the world due to its complexity and chances at big prizes; you can check this page for spread betting explained. And some of them even supported the full regulation of online gambling.