Sumner Stroh's New Role as a Playboy Bunny and What It Means for Her Music

Playboy's latest Instagram announcement introduces a new chapter in their storied legacy: Texas-raised singer, songwriter, and model Sumner Stroh is officially a Playboy Bunny. The post, quoting Sumner, reads, “I use my voice and music to challenge societal norms and empower my listeners. I’m so excited to be able to further amplify that proud femininity with Playboy — where feminism and sexuality aren’t mutually exclusive.”

This collaboration with Sumner is more than a business venture; it reflects evolving attitudes toward sexual liberation, bodily autonomy, and feminism. It's a partnership that resonates with Sumner's music and her message, and it's a sign of Playboy's commitment to an inclusive and empowering portrayal of women.