'Sugar Dating' On The Rise As Inflation, Student Debt Leave Singletons Looking For Love & Security

SugarDaddyForMe.com conducted a survey from 18,143 of its members about their attitudes, opinions, and history regarding sugar dating and the findings were surprising.

When asked about how long they had been trying it out, 63 percent of the women surveyed and 44 percent of the men said they were trying it for the first time.

The study showed that a lot of the members weren't keeping their dynamics hush-hush either, as roughly 30 percent said they would hide it from their friends and family members.

Very few prospective sugar daddies lie about their age, per the study, and many members claimed they would be willing to relocate if they found the right match.