'Stranger Things' Tragedy: Woman, 19, Plunges Off Psychiatric Hospital Where Popular Netflix Show Was Filmed After 'Climbing Over a Fence' to Get on the Property

The 19-year-old and her friends reportedly snuck onto the abandoned building on the campus of Emory University in Georgia, which had been featured on the supernatural show as "Hawkins National Laboratory."

A teenager has died after falling from a building that was used as a central location for the Netflix hit Stranger Things , RadarOnline.com can report.

According to reports, Leah Palmirotto was part of a group that climbed over a chain-link fence surrounding the property. They made their way up to the roof of the five-story structure shortly before 1 a.m. last Friday, when Leah is said to have fallen.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Briarcliff Building was a former psychiatric hospital built in the 1960s that is fenced off and expected to be torn down to make space for a senior living facility.

The building was closed to the public. It is widely known as a filming location on campus and has appeared in other productions, such as The Vampire Diaries, as well.