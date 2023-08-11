Savoring America: How Steven Garcia is Stirring Up the Country's Culinary Tourism

For centuries, food has always been about more than just mere sustenance. And with every era that passed, the art and science of food creation evolved, sparking trends that expanded our perceptions of what food could be. From the Instagrammable rainbow bagels to the almost-alien forms of molecular gastronomy, food has become a platform for creativity, cultural expression, and even futurism. Yet, in the middle of this whirlwind of edible innovation, one person's fascination lies not in the new but in the timeless and authentic. Steven Garcia, CEO of Empire Tours and Productions LLC, finds his passion beyond the plate, digging into the rich soil of stories that sprout alongside the culinary creations we relish.

"As a child, I was always fascinated by the stories my grandmother would tell as she cooked," Garcia reminisces. "She had a way of transforming a simple meal into a rich tapestry of our heritage. That's where my love for food and stories was born." Years later, this love would bloom into Empire Tours and Productions LLC, a company dedicated to creating immersive culinary tours. Each tour is a carefully curated journey through the city's food landscape, highlighting local cuisines, historic food stalls, and secret culinary hotspots.

Having started his first one in New Orleans, which has since been sold, Garcia’s Empire Tours runs an astounding six food tours per day around the country, specifically in NYC, Chicago, and Charleston, seven days a week. “We work with 16 family-owned restaurants daily,” Garcia explains. “We buy an average of 2,000 servings of food a week nationwide from these restaurants for our tour patrons.” Garcia's approach to culinary tourism is anything but ordinary. "The magic of food is in its story, the human connection," Garcia explains. "We want our guests not just to taste the food but to experience the culture and history that shaped it."

Selecting the right locations and vendors for his tours is a craft in itself. Garcia invests a lot of his time and energy into researching each spot, ensuring they offer not just delicious food but also a compelling story. His tours have included everything from historic Chicago pizzerias to Little Italy’s hidden gems and even unique food experiences like dinner parties at Al Capone’s old suite. However, creating such unique experiences comes with its own set of challenges. "Every city, every neighborhood has its own food culture. Capturing and transforming that essence into an experience to remember and cherish forever is always a challenge," Garcia admits. "But that's what makes it exciting."

Despite these hurdles, the impact Garcia's tours have made is undeniable. Testimonials from guests who've experienced his tours all point to the unforgettable and authentic experience that Garcia's tours provide. As Garcia explains, he always tries to delve as deep as he can into the stories behind each landmark, each dish, and each character from our past because that’s the only way to take the experience to the next level. “I want my guests not just to see these places but to experience them, to taste the flavors, to feel the city's rhythm, to become a part of its story," he says. “And it's all about bringing joy to people through these experiences because the smiles we see at the end of each tour – that's our true measure of success.”

Foodie influencers and Michelin-starred chefs may dominate the world, but Steven Garcia has managed to carve out a unique niche in culinary tourism nevertheless. Combining the posh and pristine, his tours give the public a taste of America's authentic flavors, featuring the diverse food scenes that thrive within our cities' heartlands. His dedication to crafting immersive food experiences is more than just a trend or business venture; it celebrates our shared heritage—one plate at a time. So what is the secret of Steven Garcia's success in a world of flash-frozen desserts and 3D-printed confectionaries? It’s not the extravagant or the exotic but the authentic and humble.

With every bite, his guests savor not just food but stories, not just flavors but history. With every taste, Garcia reminds them of the human warmth that simmers in our culinary traditions. More importantly, his tours don't just satiate the appetite; they feed the soul. The reason why he chose this way forward is simple: he understands that the magic lies not just in the taste of the food but also in the tales behind it. It’s the same reason he always strives to be a perfect culinary storyteller. So, if you're ever looking for a culinary adventure that tickles your taste buds and enriches your knowledge, remember Steven Garcia's name. After all, he's the man who's changing the way we can experience food—one tour at a time. And not just food, but history too. Steven Garcia is genuinely redefining the immersive tour industry, making every step of the journey a delightful discovery, be it a food trail or a historic walk.