Steve Aoki is Coming to Arena Game: The Latest Update on the Bitcoin VIP Collaboration with Famous DJ

Building on its ongoing efforts to introduce new gameplay features and promotions, one of the leading cryptocurrency gambling platforms on the internet, Bitcoin Casino VIP, has announced a new in-game event. Inspired by the fan favorite crossover technique in popular video games, they are giving the players what they want and what they are already accustomed to. Chances are you know full well how big crossovers, cameos, and featured skins are.

Games like Fortnite and Call of Duty are famous for it as they introduce playable characters whose likeness is that of real-life celebrities. From actors and musicians to athletes and fictional characters from other media, modern gaming is limited only by the developers’ and marketing personnel’s imagination. In its latest promotion, Bitcoin Vip is hosting a huge December event.