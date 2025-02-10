State vs. Federal Taxation: Who Really Benefits From US Casino Revenues?

Most stakeholders in the casino industry have been quick to advocate for the legalization of online casinos in the US, citing increased revenue as the main selling point. After all, states that have legalized online casino operations have witnessed a bump in their overall capital, which has positively affected their financial goals. What’s more, players have enjoyed the convenience of playing on online casino sites , which has increased their overall approval of the sites and the state governments that have made this move. But who benefits the most from the legalization of online casinos – is it the states or the federal government? We compare the effects on both governments to shed more light on what awaits them if more states should legalize online gambling.

When people talk about the positive effects of online casinos, they focus on their taxes and how these spill over into other areas of the economy. But where do casinos pay these taxes? Well, they are subject to taxation at both the state and federal levels. Let’s see how this works:

At the State Level

States determine just how much money online operators should pay them, which they base on the gross gaming revenue. This figure represents the total amount that players have wagered minus what the casino has paid out to the winners. For example, if people have wagered $10 million and the casino has paid out $7 million, the tax would be on the $3 million difference as this is what the casino would take home.

The percentage of the tax varies from one state to the other. For example, New Jersey has an 8% rate, which is considered to be one of the highest compared to the average rates in the other states. A Nevada operator, for instance, parts with 6.75% of their gross gaming revenue.

So, where does this money go? States often divert these funds to their public projects. These can be bettering health services, initiating new state programs, updating existing infrastructure, or even improving the schools. Thanks to this potential, more states have been arguing that the legalization of online casinos can help them make up for deficits in public funds.