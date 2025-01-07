Your tip
Spanish Tourist, 22, Killed by Elephant in Thailand as Her Boyfriend Watched — Sanctuary Closes Its Doors Following Horrific Incident

Split photo of Blanca Ojanguren García with boyfriend, elephant
Source: @BLANCAOJANGURENN/TIKTOK;UNSPLASH

The victim was said to be bathing the large animal when the attack happened.

Jan. 6 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

A tourist in Thailand has been killed by an elephant in a terrifying moment seen by numerous witnesses.

The 22-year-old tourist, Blanca Ojanguren García, from Valladolid in northwest Spain, was said to be bathing the 50-year-old elephant at the Koh Yao Elephant Care when the incident occurred, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

spanish tourist killed by elephant thailand boyfriend watched sanctuary closes doors
Source: FEDERACION HIPICA DE CASTILLA Y LEON/FACEBOOK

A 22-year-old woman, Blanca Ojanguren García, was killed by an elephant in Thailand.

According to Spanish newspapers El Mundo and El Pais, 18 people – including Garcia's own boyfriend – were present for the attack, however, no one else was injured.

The publication El Mundo reported Garcia was pushed by the elephant's trunk. She was rushed to a local hospital following the incident where she succumbed to her injuries.

The University of Navarra, where Garcia attended and studied law and international relations, issued a statement following her death.

spanish tourist killed by elephant thailand boyfriend watched sanctuary closes doors
Source: KOH YAO ELEPHANT CARE/FACEBOOK

The victim was said to be bathing the 50-year-old elephant when she was pushed by his trunk, suffering fatal injuries.

They wrote on X: "The Faculty of Law expresses its sorrow for the death of our Law and International Relations student in Thailand. We share the grief of her family and ask for prayers for her soul."

Koh Yao Elephant Care closed its down after the incident and they have yet to reveal when and if they will reopen to the public. The center, according to El Mundo, have three elephants, including the elephant involved in the incident.

They offer "elephant care" packages, which let tourists make food for and feed the animals, as well as shower and walk with them. These packages cost anywhere between $55 to $84.

The sanctuary have not responded to Garcia's death as of now.

All this comes as the World Animal Protection, an international charity, has urged numerous countries including Thailand to stop breeding elephants in captivity. According to the organization, more than six in 10 elephants used for tourism in Asia are living in "severely inadequate" conditions.

They explained: "These intelligent and socially intricate animals, with a capacity for complex thoughts and emotions, endure profound suffering in captivity, as their natural social structures cannot be replicated artificially."

The latest elephant-related death comes just weeks after another woman died following an attack at the hands of the large animal.

spanish tourist killed by elephant thailand boyfriend watched sanctuary closes doors
Source: @BLANCAOJANGURENN/TIKTOK

Garcia's boyfriend witnessed the horrific incident.

The 49-year-old victim was said to be walking in Phu Kradueng National Park in Thailand when she was attacked. According to reports, the elephant charged at the woman twice, causing her death.

Phu Kradueng National Park later confirmed on Facebook a visitor had died following an incident of wild elephants attacking tourists on December 11.

They added the elephants are “still roaming around the walking path to various tourist attractions” and “it may be dangerous to tourists who see wild elephants along the path.”

"Phu Kradung National Park expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and requests all tourists to strictly follow the instructions of the officials for tourism safety," they shared.

The victim was identified as Jeeranan from Chachoengsao province.

