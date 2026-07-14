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Home > Exclusives > Kenan Thompson
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EXCLUSIVE: 'SNL' Icon Kenan Thompson's Production Company Slapped With Lawsuit Over Alleged $583K Investment Dispute

Kenan Thompson
Source: MEGA

Kenan Thompson is identified in a newly filed lawsuit as a co-founder and co-manager of Artists for Artists (AFA), the production company at the center of an investment dispute.

July 14 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

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Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson's production company has been dragged into a messy legal battle after investors claimed they poured more than $583,000 into the business before they were allegedly shut out of financial records and their share of revenue tied to entertainment projects, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The complaint alleges that "Artist For Artists" (AFA) failed to honor its investment agreement by withholding financial records and accounting, and accuses CEO John Ryan Jr. of defaming one of the investors during the dispute.

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Kenan Thompson
Source: MEGA

Although Thompson is not named as a defendant, the complaint identifies the 'SNL' veteran as a co-founder and co-manager of AFA.

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Although Thompson is not named as a defendant, the complaint identifies the SNL veteran as a co-founder and co-manager of AFA and references him multiple times throughout the filing.

According to the complaint, the parties entered into a binding term sheet in August 2025 contemplating a $1.5million investment in AFA over three years. The plaintiffs allege they ultimately invested more than $583,333 before the business relationship deteriorated.

The plaintiffs claim AFA failed to satisfy several obligations outlined in the agreement – including providing financial records and accounting information that would allow them to verify revenues and expenses tied to company projects.

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Missing Records Fuel Explosive Lawsuit

Kenan Thompson
Source: MEGA

Plaintiffs allege they invested more than $583,000 into Artists for Artists before claiming they were denied financial records and revenue information tied to the company.

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They further allege they repeatedly requested financial information from Thompson, Ryan and other company members – but never received the records they believed they were entitled to review.

Court filings state one of the projects at the center of the dispute is Good Sports – which the plaintiffs describe as a project developed and released during the term of the investment agreement.

They allege AFA received revenue from the project but failed to pay them their contractual share, estimating the company owes at least $240,000 related to Good Sports alone.

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Court Battle Demands Financial Accounting

Kenan and Kel
Source: MEGA

Court filings allege investors repeatedly sought financial records from Artists for Artists executives, including co-founder Kenan Thompson, before filing suit over the investment dispute.

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They contend the full amount cannot be determined without a court-ordered accounting of the company's books and financial records.

The filed complaint also alleges plaintiffs sought records concerning other projects, including Sleepaway Camp, after claiming portions of their investment were used in connection with its development. Beyond the contract claims, the lawsuit accuses Ryan of making false statements about Shvarts during the parties' dispute over financial records.

According to the complaint, the alleged statements were made in a group text that included Thompson and several entertainment industry figures after Shvarts attempted to obtain financial information from AFA.

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Lawsuit Claims Reputation Was Destroyed

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Kenan Thompson
Source: MEGA

The allegations have not yet been tested in court, and Thompson is not accused of wrongdoing in the complaint.

The plaintiffs claim those statements damaged Shvarts' reputation and ultimately cost him lucrative business opportunities.

The filing also references prominent entertainment companies and executives, including Range Media Partners, CEO Peter Micelli, and discussions surrounding future investment opportunities that plaintiffs claim were lost following the dispute.

Seeking damages, a full accounting of AFA's financial records, attorneys' fees and other relief.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court, and Thompson is not accused of wrongdoing in the complaint.

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