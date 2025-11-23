EXCLUSIVE: Frail Magnolia — How One of the World's Last Big-Screen Icons Shirley MacLaine is 'Putting Brave Face on Secret Disability and Memory Loss' As She Heads for 92nd Birthday

MacLaine, who remains outspoken about her lifelong devotion to New Age spirituality, has continued discussing past lives with trademark confidence, recently telling Jennifer Aniston she had once been her mother.

Aniston, 56, recalled the moment during The Drew Barrymore Show, saying: "She believes that we were a mother and daughter in a previous lifetime and I think it's why we have such we had such an instant bond. She just fantastic."

Aniston added they had even attended a "past life regression retreat" together in New Mexico.

MacLaine's mystical outlook has long contrasted sharply with her strained relationship with her daughter, Sachi Parker, 67.

In her memoir Lucky Me, Parker alleged she endured a childhood marked by distance and emotional neglect – claims MacLaine dismissed as "virtually all fiction."

But friends say the actor's current fragility has softened some of her edges.

One source said: "She doesn't talk much about Sachi now. She talks more about the past, about old performances, about being on stage. But she mixes things up sometimes. Dates and places get mangled – and she gets frustrated."