Second Woman Dies in Freak Brazil Accident After Plunging 100Ft During Hiking Accident — Days After Fatal Bungee Jump Disaster Shocked Nation

Yet another woman fell to her death in the Brazilian wilderness.

Rosemary Suzart Garcia died on Sunday at Grutas do Spar in Maricá during a hiking trip. The 59-year-old woman reportedly went down a short path to get a view of an overlook. While peering, she lifted her leg to apply insect repellent before losing her balance, plummeting 100 feet to her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.