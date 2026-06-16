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Second Woman Dies in Freak Brazil Accident After Plunging 100Ft During Hiking Accident — Days After Fatal Bungee Jump Disaster Shocked Nation

A photo of Rosemary Suzart Garcia hiking alongside another photo of Rosemary Suzart Garcia
Source: Facebook/Rosemary Suzart Garcia

Rosemary Suzart Garcia fell to her death while hiking.

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June 16 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

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Yet another woman fell to her death in the Brazilian wilderness.

Rosemary Suzart Garcia died on Sunday at Grutas do Spar in Maricá during a hiking trip. The 59-year-old woman reportedly went down a short path to get a view of an overlook. While peering, she lifted her leg to apply insect repellent before losing her balance, plummeting 100 feet to her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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59-Year-Old Woman Plunges to Death in Hiking Accident

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A photo of Rosemary Suzart Garcia
Source: Facebook/Rosemary Suzart Garcia

The tour guide attempted to save her life.

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Witness Giovani Maximino told Braziliana outlet Globo that the tour guide "threw himself towards her" in an effort to help Garcia, but nearly toppled over the ledge, too. The guide was only able to grasp onto a "root in the area."

Maximino added, “It’s a height of approximately [100 feet]. She was just finishing applying insect repellent. It was very fast.”

Gracia was reportedly using safety equipment like gloves and a helmet at the time.

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Maximino struggled to contact Garcia's family, who live in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, after the event. He was only able to find her children "at almost two in the morning to give them the news."

He said, "Until then, we had no contact with any family member."

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21-Year-Old Woman Thrown by Tour Guides in Bungee Incident

A screengrab from Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas' fatal incident
Source: X

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was thrown from a bridge.

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The tragic accident marked the second of two awful falls for tourists in Brazil.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, fell 130 feet from a rope-jumping bridge platform in São Paulo, Brazil, when staff members threw her off airplane style without the safety cord attached.

While Eduarda had asked the staff to toss her, the employees failed to attach the rope. Videos from the scene captured the moment a witness pointed to the rope on the ground and exclaimed, "Guys, the rope!"

The staff wore their own safety harnesses and rope.

First responders announced her dead at the scene.

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Three Men Charged Over Fatal Accident

A photo of Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas
Source: Instagram/Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas

The instructors were arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

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Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, Vitor de Freitas Goncalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, were arrested and charged with homicide with eventual intent over the incident. They reportedly attempted to flee, according to police in Limeira.

Delegate Andrea Dantas Levy, told Globo in a statement, translated from Portuguese: "It was a team there that wasn't regulated, they didn't even have authorization to be there. They ended up organizing this event. And this fatality happened today, in my perception, due to a failure to verify and supervise the placement of the rope on the victim's jump."

The staff members' defense attorney claimed the team were experienced in bungee jump and this was their first fatality after years.

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Local Authorities Demand Change

A screengrab from Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas' fatal incident
Source: X

Local authorities blamed inaction from the federal government.

Limeira Mayor Murilo Félix blamed federal inaction for the incident. After all, he claimed the local city council asked for support multiple times to secure the area in an effort to detour this sport. Félix explained they were “demanding action from the federal bodies responsible for the area" for over a year.

He said in a statement, “The tragedy this Saturday (13), which resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman, makes the continuation of this omission unsustainable and unacceptable,”

Eduarda's mother wrote a heartbreaking statement in response to her daughter's death.

She wrote, “My beloved daughter, today alone I wanted to hug you more than a thousand times. How much your departure hurts me. I love you eternally, my princess. And thank you so much for being a part of my life for these 21 years. What an honor it was to hear you call me mom. God, thank you for this privilege.”

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