Scientists Are Bringing Back a Beautiful Blue Antelope That's Been Extinct for 225 Years

Colossal Biosciences, the team behind the woolly mammoth, just added another extinct species to their comeback list – and this one hits close to home.

If you thought bringing back the woolly mammoth was impressive, Colossal Biosciences is just getting started.

The Dallas-based company that made headlines for its mission to resurrect some of history's most iconic extinct creatures has a new member joining the list: the bluebuck, a breathtakingly beautiful silvery slate-blue antelope that vanished from the grasslands of South Africa around 800. And unlike some extinctions lost to the fog of prehistoric time, this one is squarely on us. The bluebuck was hunted to oblivion during the colonial era – prized for the unusual blue-silver shimmer of its coat – becoming the first large African mammal to go extinct in recorded history.

It disappeared just 34 years after scientists first formally documented it.