Elementary School Music Teacher, 27, Accused of Strangling His Sister-In-Law, 25, to Death Before Sexually Assaulting Her

An elementary school teacher who was said to be infatuated with his sister-in-law allegedly strangled the woman to death before sexually assaulting her body, RadarOnline.com can report. Authorities claimed Joseph Horner of New York had been fixated with the woman for decades before attacking her while his wife was away on a bachelorette trip.

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A Brutal Attack

Source: vooozaa/INSTAGRAM Victoria Castle was a a PhD student at Stony Brook University.

Horner, 27, lived in an upstairs apartment in the same home with Victoria Castle. According to police, while his wife was on her trip, he asked the 25-year-old victim to help him move a piano into his apartment. Once there, prosecutors allege he attacked Castle from behind and placed her in a chokehold until she was unconscious. He then allegedly raped the woman, changed his clothes and called the police. "The male caller requested police and an ambulance to this location for a deceased female," Det. Lt. Daniel Steller, deputy commanding officer of the NCPD Homicide Squad, said. Castle was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

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Horner Was Allegedly 'Obsessed' With Castle

Source: Nassau County Police Department. Horner could face life in prison if found guilty.

At his arraignment, prosecutors said that Horner was "obsessed" with Castle for more than a decade before the brutal attack, which allegedly took place in their shared North Massapequa home on June 29. Horner was charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held without bail, according to prosecutors. He has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer also confirmed Horner has also been placed on administrative leave from his teaching position. "He's an Oceanside teacher, he's tenured, he's very well loved by his students and his colleagues; these allegations are not very in line with what his community friends and family believe," attorney Gregory Grizopoulos said.

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Wedding Day Note of Love

Source: vooozaa/INSTAGRAM Castle praised her alleged killer and his wife the day of their wedding.

Horner and his wife have been married for three years, and Castle shared a now-eerie tribute to the couple on social media the day of their wedding. "My sister, my person, my partner in chaos, is now married to one of the most wonderful people in the world," Castle gushed. "I love you both forever!" The proud sister posted the message alongside a photo of Horner sharing a wedding-day kiss with his new bride.

'Rest in Peace, Victoria'

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Source: vooozaa/INSTAGRAM Friends mourned Castle online.