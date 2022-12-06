Hunt For Missing Teen Intensifies, Last Known To Be Meeting Accused Abusive Ex In Park
A New York teen has been missing for weeks and police continue the hunt to find her whereabouts, Radar has learned.
Samantha Humphrey, 14, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the area of Riverside Park of Schenectady, New York, police said.
She is 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 95 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell-bottom jeans and tan Timberland boots.
Humphrey has not been seen since she went missing, as police continue to scour the area for clues about her disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to contact (518) 630-0911.
The victim’s mother recently told NewsChannel 13 that a jacket found near the Mohawk River over the weekend was “definitely” her daughter’s.
Police said Humphrey went to the park to meet with a former boyfriend, the TV station reported. The two met near an old railroad bridge. The two also got into a fight the same night the teen went missing.
The mom claimed her daughter bit the ex on this arm, the station noted. Friends said the ex had been abusive.
Police have not made an arrest in the case.
Dive teams searched the river last week but left without announcing any findings.
“Something bad may have happened to her. She does not have a phone with her. She’s obsessed with her phone,” her mom told the outlet. “That is her main thing, as is like a lot of teenagers now. Like she cannot be away from her phone, and she would let somebody know. Like, I don’t know where she would have gone with no money. No means of getting any money when she left. There were no altercations here. She’s been happy.”