Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Samurai Sword-Wielding Woman Accused of Murdering Wife, Attempting to Kill Mother-in-Law in California

California Woman Accused of Stabbing Wife to Death with Samurai Sword
Source: UNSPLASH

Weichien Huang was found yielding a samurai sword, which she allegedly used to kill her wife and injure her mother-in-law, officials said.

By:

Aug. 2 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Law enforcement officials in California say a woman allegedly stabbed her wife to death and injured her mother-in-law using a samurai sword, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Weichien Huang, 44, allegedly slashed her wife Fei Chen Chen with a katana sword at their home in San Dimas on July 18, Front Page Detectives reported.

Article continues below advertisement
California Woman Accused of Stabbing Wife to Death with Samurai Sword
Source: UNSPLASH

A California woman allegedly used a samurai sword to attack her wife and mother-in-law, officials said.

Huang’s mother-in-law was also stabbed during the incident.

Authorities said Chen’s mother was able to wrestle the sword away from Huang before she was able to inflict any more harm.

California Woman Accused of Stabbing Wife to Death with Samurai Sword
Source: UNSPLASH

After police found the victims, the wife was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

The mother-in-law did suffer serious injuries from the attack and was taken to the hospital, according to reports.

In a video obtained by KTLA, a sword can be seen propped on the back of a U-Haul on the street at the crime scene.

Article continues below advertisement
California Woman Accused of Stabbing Wife to Death with Samurai Sword
Source: MEGA

Huang reportedly grabbed the sword and started walking towards police when they arrived at the scene.

When a deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area, Huang allegedly picked up the sword and started walking toward him.

However, Huang reportedly complied when the deputy ordered her to drop the weapon.

MORE ON:
crime
Article continues below advertisement
California Woman Accused of Stabbing Wife to Death with Samurai Sword
Source: UNSPLASH

After being checked out at the hospital, Huang was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

Huang directed deputies to the home, where they found Chen and Chen’s mother, along with a third woman who was unharmed, officials said.

Chen was rushed to an area medical facility, where she died. Her mother remains hospitalized.

Huang was taken to the hospital and discharged on July 24, officials said.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

She now faces charges of murder and attempted murder and is being held at the Los Angeles County jail without bond.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said: “We are deeply saddened by this horrific violence and our hearts go out to the victims’ loved ones and community. This tragic case demonstrates the insidious problem of domestic violence that affects many throughout our country. Our Bureau of Victim Services is readily available to assist the surviving victim during this time.”

Authorities haven’t provided a possible motive for the crime.

If convicted, Huang faces life in prison.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.