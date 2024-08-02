Samurai Sword-Wielding Woman Accused of Murdering Wife, Attempting to Kill Mother-in-Law in California
Law enforcement officials in California say a woman allegedly stabbed her wife to death and injured her mother-in-law using a samurai sword, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Weichien Huang, 44, allegedly slashed her wife Fei Chen Chen with a katana sword at their home in San Dimas on July 18, Front Page Detectives reported.
Huang’s mother-in-law was also stabbed during the incident.
Authorities said Chen’s mother was able to wrestle the sword away from Huang before she was able to inflict any more harm.
The mother-in-law did suffer serious injuries from the attack and was taken to the hospital, according to reports.
In a video obtained by KTLA, a sword can be seen propped on the back of a U-Haul on the street at the crime scene.
When a deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area, Huang allegedly picked up the sword and started walking toward him.
However, Huang reportedly complied when the deputy ordered her to drop the weapon.
Huang directed deputies to the home, where they found Chen and Chen’s mother, along with a third woman who was unharmed, officials said.
Chen was rushed to an area medical facility, where she died. Her mother remains hospitalized.
Huang was taken to the hospital and discharged on July 24, officials said.
She now faces charges of murder and attempted murder and is being held at the Los Angeles County jail without bond.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said: “We are deeply saddened by this horrific violence and our hearts go out to the victims’ loved ones and community. This tragic case demonstrates the insidious problem of domestic violence that affects many throughout our country. Our Bureau of Victim Services is readily available to assist the surviving victim during this time.”
Authorities haven’t provided a possible motive for the crime.
If convicted, Huang faces life in prison.
