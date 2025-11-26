Sam Kiki is Poker’s New “It” Boy

Sam Kiki is a newcomer to the high-stakes poker world, but he’s already making noise with his splashy pots, bold fashion and larger than life personality. The entrepreneur-turned-player has been a regular in private games and televised cash tables over the past year, including appearances on “High Stakes Poker,” where he reportedly secured several million-dollar wins.

Since his debut in Season 15, Kiki has played against some of the game's most recognisable names, including Phil Ivey, Alan Keating, Rick Salomon, Phil Hellmuth, and even newer stars like Kevin Paque.

Source: Sam Kiki/SUPPLIED

He’s been spotted in games across Los Angeles and Las Vegas, as well as overseas in Cyprus and Estonia. Videos of Kiki’s sessions have circulated online, showing both big wins and heavy losses. “Swings are part of the game,” he said. Kiki says poker offers more than just high stakes gambling.

“You grow a lot playing this game. Risk analysis, reading people, handling variance, managing a bankroll, and making complex decisions without all the information, those are real-world skills,” he said. He also believes the game has a personality problem. “Poker’s been hurt by boring characters,” Kiki said. “It’s hard for fans to care.”

Through his gaming and entertainment company MonkeyTilt, Kiki says he wants to bring attention back to the game. He’s pushed for more storytelling around players and hinted at a media project in development. “I want to build characters and storylines and take the fans behind the scenes,” he said. “Similar to what ‘Drive to Survive’ has done for Formula 1, I’d like to do for poker.” Kiki’s style, part trash talk, part high fashion, has made him a standout at the table. He’s developed ties with figures in the poker world, including the ownership group of World Poker Tour.

