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EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling's Hollywood Success Sparks Tension With Eva Mendes — As Hollywood Hunk Has 'Very Tantalizing Offers' Pouring In

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Source: MEGA

Ryan Gosling career may be creating a headache for Eva Mendes.

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July 12 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Time to lay low?

A source has claimed to RadarOnline.com that Eva Mendes is pushing Ryan Gosling to rein in his hot career and spend the summer with her and daughters Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 10.

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Eva Mendes Wants Family First

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Source: MEGA

Mendes is pushing Gosling to halt his busy acting career, insiders claimed.

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"The fact is, Eva sacrificed the last two summers to bring the whole family overseas to be with Ryan while he made movies," the insider noted of Project Hail Mary in 2024 and Star Wars: Starfighter in 2025.

"She's not out of bounds for wanting a more normal summer this year."

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Ryan Goshling Faces Tough Choice

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Source: MEGA

Gosling is allegedly passing up highly tantalizing career offers to stay with his family.

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But Gosling, 45, is more in demand than ever after a string of successes, says the insider, and there are "very tantalizing offers" he'd be passing up to stay home with Mendes, 52, and the kids.

The source added: "Eva treats their family as her life's work, but there are a million things Ryan still wants to do, and he finally has the clout to pull them off. For now, he's going along with Eva's plan – he doesn't want to lose her! He's got a tricky needle to thread."

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