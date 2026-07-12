EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling's Hollywood Success Sparks Tension With Eva Mendes — As Hollywood Hunk Has 'Very Tantalizing Offers' Pouring In

A source has claimed to RadarOnline.com that Eva Mendes is pushing Ryan Gosling to rein in his hot career and spend the summer with her and daughters Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 10.

"The fact is, Eva sacrificed the last two summers to bring the whole family overseas to be with Ryan while he made movies," the insider noted of Project Hail Mary in 2024 and Star Wars: Starfighter in 2025.

"She's not out of bounds for wanting a more normal summer this year."