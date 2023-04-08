Russia's 'Merchant of Death' Warns Donald Trump Of Assassination Threat, Says Arrest Puts 'His Life In Peril'
The man known as Russia's "Merchant of Death" offered former President Donald Trump asylum in Russia earlier this week, believing that the GOP leader's life is in danger, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an interview with a Russian-state TV station, Victor Bout told a reporter he sent a telegram to the ex-prez warning him of an "imminent threat" to his life and asking him to fly to Russia for refuge.
Bout claimed: "The legal process which has now begun in New York won't just end in Donald Trump being convicted and barred from the [2024] election."
Instead, he believes the 76-year-old politician will "simply be eliminated."
"I think it's in the best interests of all of humanity and primarily all of the American people to invite Donald Trump here, to Russia, to give him security and protection," Bout continued. "Here so that he leads this uprising against the globalists and, most importantly, does not allow the elimination of the American people."
On Tuesday, April 4, Trump was indicted on 34 counts related to the Stormy Daniels hush money investigation. He's accused of paying at least $130,000 to the adult film actress and one other woman for an affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Bout allegedly had familial ties to the Russian government and became an international fugitive for years before being arrested by US officials in 2010. He is believed to have lent material support to designated foreign terrorist groups conspiring to kill Americans abroad.
The so-called Merchant of Death was recently released from US custody in December 2022 as part of a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia for women's basketball star Brittney Griner.
Bout was made famous after Nicolas Cage portrayed a character loosely based on the international criminal in Andrew Niccol's 2005 film Lord of War. The film included several illegal weapon sales inspired by true stories of the Russian arms dealer.
