Russia's 'Merchant of Death' Warns Donald Trump Of Assassination Threat, Says Arrest Puts 'His Life In Peril'

In an interview with a Russian-state TV station, Victor Bout told a reporter he sent a telegram to the ex-prez warning him of an "imminent threat" to his life and asking him to fly to Russia for refuge.

Bout claimed: "The legal process which has now begun in New York won't just end in Donald Trump being convicted and barred from the [2024] election."

Instead, he believes the 76-year-old politician will "simply be eliminated."

"I think it's in the best interests of all of humanity and primarily all of the American people to invite Donald Trump here, to Russia, to give him security and protection," Bout continued. "Here so that he leads this uprising against the globalists and, most importantly, does not allow the elimination of the American people."