'Trolls' Star Ron Funches Files For Divorce, Requests Spousal Support From Estranged Wife
That's a wrap! Comedian and actor Ron Funches, known for his role as Cooper in Trolls, has filed for divorce from his wife, and he's requesting spousal support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After almost three years, their marriage bliss came to an end when the comedian filed the legal documents, adding some extra demands.
Funches, 39, met Christina Dawn Funches on the popular dating app Bumble. They wed in August 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdowns — earning the title of a "pandemic wedding" by the media. They welcomed their first child together, 5-month-old Theodore Bear, in 2022.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Funches said they separated in October 2022. Funches is demanding joint legal and physical custody of their son.
On top of his custody requests, the Bob's Burgers star also asked the court for spousal support from Christina.
In a surprising move, Funches — a successful actor in his own right — asked the court to grant him spousal support. He's also requesting that his estranged wife pays her own legal bills.
The Harley Quinn star went above and beyond with his list of demands, asking the judge to terminate the ability to award his estranged wife with any assets in the divorce.
"All separate property assets and debts have not been determined. The petitioner will amend his Petition once the separate property assets and debts have been determined. All community and quasi-community assets and debts have not been determined. The petitioner will amend this Petition once the community and quasi-community assets and debts have been determined," Funches stated in the divorce filing.
The strange move could be approved, according to California laws.
In family court cases filed in the state of California, payment amounts, as well as who's responsible for them, are determined by individual salary. This means that if Christina earns more than Funches, she could be responsible for the spousal and child support payments — and vice versa.
Funches has been a rising star in the industry and has landed several big roles in hit sitcoms and movies. It's unclear what Christina does for a living.
He has an 18-year-old son, Malcolm, from his first marriage, who is autistic. While Funches has kept the identity of his first wife and the circumstances of their relationship a secret, the couple welcomed Malcolm to the world in 2003, when the actor was just 20 years old.
Christina has yet to respond to his divorce request.