Roger Clark Keen to Take on Video Game Adaptation Role — Red Dead Redemption

Interestingly enough, Jack Black has also weighed in on the chances of a Red Dead Redemption 2 adaptation. It’s well known that Black loves to play video games, and actually shares a streaming channel with his son on which he has played Red Dead Redemption 2 extensively.

He relates that he would love to see a Red Dead Redemption adaptation since he considers that the storytelling in the game itself is so spectacular. In fact, he says that the storytelling rivals The Last of Us! Considering how well that series did, perhaps a similar series made about Red Dead Redemption would be just as good.

Jumanji and Minecraft

Black does, of course, have experience in making game-based movies. While Jumanji has a movie first, the core theme of that movie is that of a game. Then, the Jumanji movies that Black has appeared in are video-game oriented.

The Minecraft movie is another video game movie in which Black appears, playing the famous Steve, who was the first player character in the game.

With this experience in the world of video game movies and games more generally, perhaps Black has some additional insight into what would make a great adaptation. In turn, this would mean he’s much more likely to be right about the quality of a potential adaptation.