EXCLUSIVE: The Massive Hurdle Rod Stewart's 'Long-Suffering' Wife Penny Has Been Forced to Overcome to Survive Her Marriage to Bed-Hopping Party Animal

RadarOnline.com can reveal Penny Lancaster's toughest challenge in marrying Rod Stewart wasn't taming his bed-hopping, booze-loving ways – but was learning how to bond with his six children from previous relationships. Penny, 54, who married the 80-year-old musician in 2007 after they began dating in the late 1990s, entered the relationship as infamous party animal Rod was already a father of six with three former partners. Together the couple went on to have two sons, Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14

The 'Bumpy Ride' of a Blended Family

Speaking about those early years, she has described the emotional complexities of joining a sprawling blended family spread across three mothers, multiple households and a demanding touring schedule. Penny said: "We had a bit of a bumpy ride at the beginning. Understandably, because it wasn't just one set of kids from one other mother. "It was three mothers and six kids. It was multiple issues. It wasn't like I could totally understand either, because I wasn't a mother coming into it. It was a whole new ball game for me and it is incredible how things have worked out." According to a source close to the family, Penny's emotional struggle to form those early relationships became the defining hardship of her marriage to Rod. The insider added: "Her biggest hurdle was bonding with Rod's older children. She had to work at it every day, and it was the hardest thing she has ever had to overcome in their marriage."

Navigating Six Children from Three Mothers

Another source added: "Penny is pretty long-suffering as Rod is still partying hard, even at his age, and she always knew Rod came as a package. "But building trust with his kids was the ultimate test for her and them ― and she had to navigate it carefully to keep the marriage strong." Rod is also father to Sarah, who was adopted as a baby, as well as Kimberly and Sean with his first wife Alana Stewart. And he shares daughter Ruby with former partner Kelly Emberg, as well as Renee and Liam with his second wife Rachel Hunter.

Approach Rooted in Restraint

Penny explained her approach to the blended family was rooted in restraint and careful boundary-setting. She said: "I allowed them to take the lead … to a certain point. If things went too far, I would have to remind them that kindness and respect are important if you want to make this work. "I didn't have to do that often." She added: "I can also get my point across sometimes with silence. Allow there to be no noise so that kids have moments where they can reflect. I don't always react to negativity. "I allow there to be a bit of space so everyone can breathe." She also described how she and Rod have grown together over two decades of marriage, building a relationship she says is anchored in patience and accountability. Penny added: "We're always looking out for each other. We don't put pressure on each other. But we make each other accountable."

A Lesson in Accountability

