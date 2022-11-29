Intrigue Swirls Around Sudden Death Of Houston Attorney Accused Of Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme With America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith
Mystery surrounds the unexplained death of a Houston-based tax attorney who was due to face court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal masterminded by Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.
A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblowers — made the shocking announcement Monday.
Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.
The lawyer’s shocking death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. But no circumstances surrounding how the alleged conman died were revealed, and the case was dismissed without trial.
“Robert Smith has now managed to twice avoid getting on a witness stand,” a source close to the case told RadarOnline.com, noting Smith had signed a non-prosecution agreement — a settlement agreement of sorts — made to avoid a criminal trial.
Smith — who is billed as “America's richest Black man” and is worth an estimated $11.9 billion — signed a non-prosecution agreement with the feds on Oct. 9 two years ago.
In the document, the 59-year-old “acknowledged and agreed” with the government’s case that he participated in a tax evasion scheme.
The agreement, obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, revealed how Smith participated in the scam.
He used a trust and another entity to “willfully conceal taxable income paid to those entities,” and he “completely and unilaterally controlled said income which he knew was taxable to him” and “affirmatively acted to conceal the income from the Internal Revenue Service.”
Smith also acknowledged failing to report to the IRS his financial interest in foreign bank accounts.
He was expected to be probed by the feds prosecuting Kepke at the aborted trial.
Kepke had been snared in a sting where he bragged to an undercover agent posing as a bar owner about how he placed assets in offshore trusts, notably in the Central American nation of Belize.
Kepke had pleaded not guilty prior to the trial. He faced charges of conspiracy and aiding in the preparation of false tax returns by Smith, whose private equity fund manages about $96 billion in assets.
Kepke was paid about $1 million by Smith, according to the indictment.
As part of Smith’s non-prosecution agreement, he agreed to pay two separate amounts — $56,278,125 and $82,930,165 — for unpaid federal tax, penalties and interest to the IRS for a span of 14 years and failing to report his off-shore cash.
Remarkably, during the scheme, he also tried to claim a tax refund of $182,138,000.
He was forced to abandon the claim as part of the agreement to avoid jail, the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.
A source told RadarOnline.com Smith’s reputation could have taken a “roundhouse to the jaw” if he’d been forced into the witness box.
The insider said the private equity billionaire risked being “exposed in the bright lights of a court room as a common criminal, a tax cheat who got caught and decided it was better to rat on his partner and his attorney rather than take it on the chin.”
The insider said: “With the smartest teams of lawyers money could buy, Smith gamed the system nicely whereas during the same time period as his non-prosecution agreement, people who cheated the government out of a million or two faced serious jail time.”
Smith once bought a $5.3 million nightclub in the French Alps and a 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income.