Intrigue Swirls Around Sudden Death Of Houston Attorney Accused Of Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme With America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith

Mystery surrounds the unexplained death of a Houston-based tax attorney who was due to face court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal masterminded by Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.

A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblowers — made the shocking announcement Monday.

Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.