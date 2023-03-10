Robert Blake 'Confessed' To Killing Bonnie Lee Bakley, Raged To Detectives 'My Wife Deserved To Die'

"You can't do this to me. I'm Robert Blake, the actor. I'm Baretta," he allegedly raged to detectives after being whisked away in cuffs, blurting out, "She's responsible for all this garbage. My wife deserved to die!"

Bakley was found slumped over in the passenger seat after dinner at a California restaurant on May 4, 2001. Her window was down in the blood-drenched car, leading some to believe that she may have known the shooter.

More convincing was the fact the couple had known to be in a tumultuous relationship.

