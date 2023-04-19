Rob Dyrdek's Company Sued For Gender Discrimination & Harassment, Accused Of Mistreating Pregnant Employee
Rob Dyrdek and his company, Get Mindright Inc., were recently sued by a former employee for gender discrimination and harassment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former employee, Courtney Roberson, claimed she was fired from Get Mindright Inc. after announcing she was pregnant.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Roberson claimed she was put in an uncomfortable position as a pregnant employee at the company and had to “endure unlawful pay, excessive hours, and other abject working conditions that violated employment and labor laws.”
Roberson also alleged that Dyrdek and his co-collaborator, Chris Bernard, fired her after she announced she needed to take “a leave due to the pregnancy and related conditions.”
The lawsuit further claimed Dyrdek and Bernard did not realize Roberson was an employee at Get Mindright Inc. and “assumed” she was an “independent contractor” brought in to help boost the healthy snack company.
Elsewhere in the newly filed suit, Roberson alleged Dyrdek and his team “failed to properly pay all wages and other compensation due and owing to Plaintiff” and that her wages were allegedly “reduced by about 40%” after she announced her pregnancy.
According to The Blast, Roberson suffered “financially, physically, emotionally, and mentally” as a result of the incident.
She also claimed to experience “sleeplessness, loss of appetite, humiliation, embarrassment, mental anguish, stress and worry, nervousness, loss of self-esteem, fatigue, anxiety, shock, feelings of isolation, and loss of enjoyment of life” after being axed from Get Mindright Inc.
She's demanding more than $25,000 from Dyrdek and Get Mindright Inc. for “economic damages, including past and continuing loss of wages and other employment benefits, and noneconomic damages, including pain, suffering, and mental and emotional distress.”
Get Mindright Inc. reportedly focuses on helping “small businesses become bigger, successful businesses.” The project Roberson was working on before her departure from the company was described as an “entirely new category of better-for-you snacks.”
Dyrdek and Bernard have also said their goal at Get Mindright Inc. is to “make a product that was as nutritious as what existed in the marketplace.”
Dyrdek has not yet responded to the lawsuit.