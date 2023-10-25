Home > News > crime Half Moon Bay Horrors: Couple Sues Ritz-Carlton After Wife Claims She Was Served Water Bottle 'Defiled With Semen' Source: UNSPLASH A couple claimed a Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay employee 'ejaculated' in a water bottle before delivering it to their room. By: Aaron Johnson Oct. 25 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

What started as a "restful" weekend getaway to the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay resort ended in trauma for a married couple, who are now suing the luxury hotel after they claimed an employee "ejaculated" into a water bottle delivered to their room, RadarOnline.com has learned. The couple said they took legal action after a lack of response from hotel management, who they claimed refused to hand over the "defiled" water bottle or cooperate with police.

Source: GOOGLE MAPS The couple booked a four night stay at the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay in November 2022.

According to the complaint, the guest, known only as Jane Doe and her husband booked a four-night stay for a "restful and indulgent" birthday getaway in November 2022. Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay resort near San Francisco, California, are priced around $800 a night. The guests said they experienced the "horror and trauma of having been sexually assaulted and exploited" after an innocent request led to Jane unknowingly ingesting semen.

The couple's weekend trip went south on the night of November 18, 2022, when they returned to their hotel room. Upon realizing they were out of water bottles, Jane said she called reception, and about five minutes later, a male employee delivered 5 Ritz-Carlton-branded water bottles to the room. Jane said in the complaint that she put the bottles on the nightstand and went to sleep. Later that night, Jane grabbed one of the bottles, took a swig of water, and "knew immediately that something was wrong."

Source: steve johnson-unsplash The complaint said a male employee delivered 5 Ritz-Carlton branded water bottles to the room.

The complaint stated that Jane then woke up her husband and contacted hotel management. "As Jane Doe was addressing the issue with the hotel security and management representatives on duty, she began to realize that the chemical taste she had experienced was similar to semen," the court filing said. Jane said she was "mortified, terrified, embarrassed, and humiliated, but shared her suspicion with her husband, who then asked the hotel security and management representatives to call the police."

While a police officer took statements, Jane's husband asked the hotel to preserve the water bottle, which they did. During this time, Jane "became more certain that the taste of the liquid... was indeed semen." The complaint said that the luxury hotel "sent the water bottle to a laboratory for analysis" and in January 2023, a Marriott insurance adjuster contacted the couple to inform them that testing "revealed that the fluid in the water bottle had been defiled with semen." Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: UNSPLASH The couple accused the luxury hotel of refusing to hand over the contaminated water bottle for DNA testing.

Despite the disturbing revelation, the couple alleged that "the Ritz-Carlton and Marriott International have refused to turn over the defiled water bottle," which prevented DNA testing that could potentially lead to an arrest. Instead, the couple claimed they were offered "a few measly Marriott rewards points." The complaint added that the "deviant whose sexual proclivity was forcing people to drink the semen of a man who was not their partner or spouse.. remains unidentified, uncaptured, and his ongoing sexual deviance unabated." The couple estimated that they've spent around 600 nights at Marriott-branded hotels, which included the Half Moon Bay resort.

