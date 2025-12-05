The Rise of Emotional Gifting: How No Gifts Please is Bringing New Ideas to Celebrations

For years, birthdays and holidays have been synonymous with piles of presents, brightly wrapped, stacked high, and quickly forgotten. But a gradual shift is reshaping the way families celebrate: the movement toward emotional gifting, where the value of a gift lies not in what it is, but in what it creates. At the forefront of this shift is No Gifts Please, a platform helping parents and loved ones give experiences instead of things. Mic Foster, a father of three daughters, knows firsthand the chaos of traditional gift-giving. “About three years ago, I started noticing a new trend in invitations,” he recalls. “‘No Gifts Please.’ I understood the sentiment. Most families already have too many toys, and parents are trying to keep the clutter under control. But it created awkwardness. Some guests still brought gifts, others didn’t, and no one knew what the right thing to do was.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Supplied

The turning point came during his middle daughter’s birthday, amid the height of the Squishmallow craze. Her room was overflowing with stuffed animals, loved in the moment but soon forgotten. “It hit me that this wasn’t the best version of celebrating,” Foster says. That realization became the spark for No Gifts Please, a way to preserve the generosity and joy of giving while focusing on experiences that could create meaningful memories. The effect of experiential gifts can be significant for some families. One example Foster recalls involves a child who received contributions toward ballet lessons at a local studio. Friends and family helped cover the cost, and the family later shared a video of the child performing at a recital. Foster notes that they expressed how much confidence their child had gained and how meaningful the experience felt for them.

Article continues below advertisement

Parents and children often respond positively to this approach. “The kids absolutely get it. They’re often the most excited ones,” he says. Instead of opening another toy that might be forgotten within a week, children look forward to trips, classes, or experiences they have been dreaming about. Printable experience-themed cards let them see who contributed, adding a personal, tangible element without the clutter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Supplied

The trend is supported by growing cultural and environmental awareness. With 67% of parents reporting feeling overwhelmed by toy clutter and studies indicating that a large percentage of plastic toys eventually end up in landfills, experiential gifting offers an alternative. Foster explains, “Every experience funded through our platform means one less toy produced, packaged, and discarded. It also cuts out the waste of wrapping paper, plastic packaging, ribbons, and shipping materials. Families are teaching their kids about sustainability, gratitude, and value in a real-world way.” Emotional gifting can also enhance personal connections. Contributors may feel more intentional in their giving, and recipients often appreciate receiving something tailored to their interests or needs. Foster recalls an example of a private chef dinner for a man turning fifty who was wheelchair-bound. Friends and family worked together to create an evening in his home that reflected their appreciation and care.

Article continues below advertisement

As more families seek meaning over materialism, No Gifts Please is becoming part of a broader movement toward thoughtful and sustainable gifting. Foster sees the future of gifting as more intentional and centered on connection. “Parents are tired of the endless cycle of buying and storing things their kids barely use. They want their children building memories, not accumulating objects. Experiences can offer opportunities for growth, joy, and shared connection.” Through No Gifts Please, the joy of giving remains alive, but in a form that extends beyond traditional wrapping paper. It is a reminder that some of the most memorable gifts are not objects, but the moments families create and share together.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.