Richard Branson's Wife Joan Templeman Dead at 80 as 'Heartbroken' Billionaire Cries Over 'Best Friend' in Devastating Statement

The tech monarch posted a heartfelt tribute on social media that Joan Templeman died at the age of 80.

Sir Richard Branson has announced the loss of his beloved wife, RadarOnline.com can share.

Next to a lovely headshot of his smiling wife, Branson wrote: "Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away.

"She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan."

Just a day earlier, Branson shared a throwback photo of himself and his wife smiling and celebrating, along with the caption, "Love this photo of Joan."

A cause of death has not been released.