Richard Branson's Wife Joan Templeman Dead at 80 as 'Heartbroken' Billionaire Cries Over 'Best Friend' in Devastating Statement

photo of Richard branson and joan templeman
Source: mega

Richard Branson announced the death of his wife, Joan Templeman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Sir Richard Branson has announced the loss of his beloved wife, RadarOnline.com can share.

The tech monarch posted a heartfelt tribute on social media that Joan Templeman died at the age of 80.

Source: richardbranson/instagram

Next to a lovely headshot of his smiling wife, Branson wrote: "Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away.

"She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan."

Just a day earlier, Branson shared a throwback photo of himself and his wife smiling and celebrating, along with the caption, "Love this photo of Joan."

A cause of death has not been released.

Richard Brandson's Touching Tribute

photo of Richard branson and joan templeman
Source: mega

The two had been together fo 50 years.

In the comments section, Branson's famous friends and loved ones shared their sympathy.

Singer Natalie Imbruglia wrote: "I'm so sorry Richard… Heartbroken… Joan.. a shining light in this world. She made everyone feel so special. Sending so much love to you all at this difficult time."

Journalist Andrea Minski added: "I'm so sorry, my friend .. I’m sending you a hug straight to your soul. I really loved your wife. Every year at Necker, she shared the best mom advice with me, and I’ll never forget our conversations over champagne. Thinking of you and your family and sending you all my love and strength."

While actress Sarah Isola mentioned, "Richard. Sending so much love your way. Oh my goodness. In just one meal, she was such a wonderful, welcoming person. Love you all."

Now That's What I Call Love

photo of Richard branson and joan templeman
Source: richardbranson/instagram

He gushed everyone should have someone like Templeman in their lives.

In a 2015 blog post, Branson shared the story of how he met his wife to celebrate her 70th birthday.

"I fell in love with her from the first moment I saw her, while she worked in a bric-a-brac shop in Westbourne Grove, in London," the 75-year-old wrote. "A blonde-haired, down-to-earth, Scottish beauty who didn’t suffer fools, Joan was unlike any other woman I had ever met."

He then revealed his wife was the surprise inspiration for a global music phenomenon.

"To win her heart, I had to persistently hang around the shop and buy countless objects before we started courting – my favourite was on old advertising sign for Danish bacon of a pig and a hen singing after it had laid an egg, with a caption that read: 'Now, that’s what I call music' – a phrase that went on to inspire the Now CD compilations.

The phrase caught on, and the numerous compilations went on to become the biggest-selling album series in history.

Joan Templeman Steps Into the Spotlight

photo of Richard branson and joan templeman
Source: mega

Branson admitted his wife stayed out of the spotlight.

"From the beginning, Joan was a very private person, and the over four decades we have been together, she has remained so," Branson said, adding, "But while she has preferred to stay behind the scenes, she has always stood by me mentally, emotionally and spiritually."

He summarized: "Today is Joan’s 70th birthday, and while I know she doesn’t like the spotlight, I cannot let such a momentous occasion go by without praising her and everything she has done for me and our family."

