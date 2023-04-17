Reno Davis Is Running Out Of Space In His Closet Due To An Excessive Designer & Jewelry Collection Totaling Over 250K

That commitment to fresh style extends to every part of Davis’s approach to his lifestyle and business. He stands out from his peers not just for his flashy attire but for the attitude behind it, though he would like to make clear that none of this is necessarily about materialism as much as it is about creativity expressed through fashion. “I'm one of one, just like my name implies. I want to be so good-looking that people think I was made in a lab like I’m not from this planet,” he smiles. This custom blend of unbridled ambition, humor, and youthful energy combine to make Davis the entrepreneur and influencer he has become.

Davis made his steep ascent to real estate superstardom the hard way, through the rough and tumble world of landscaping in his previous career life. Arriving at the life of luxury he now enjoys by the sheer force of his own unswerving vision and drives, Davis is keen not to miss a single chance to fully enjoy the material things his newfound status afford him. “I spend 10’s thousands of dollars a year on clothes,” he shares. “I spend this much because I always try and get the new season clothing, whatever comes out every new season.”

The old saying goes, “The clothes make the man.” Miami real estate maverick Reno Davis knows a thing or two about the truth in those words and has amassed a designer clothing collection that some Paris ateliers would envy. He heavily emphasizes Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Louboutin Red Soles sneakers. He is likewise known for a dizzying rainbow of Palm Angel's tracksuits in colors that have no names. All this while he dominates Miami's endlessly competitive wholesale real estate market and scouts out new ways to give back while taking his business forward daily.

Davis does not and has never utilized the services of any stylist beyond his own two eyes when creating all of his memorable looks. Looking to himself for his fashion cues will soon put him in need of a contractor to expand his shrinking closet space. “I don’t have a fashion inspiration because I am my own inspiration,” he shares. “I am good at being my own personal stylist because I look up to myself, but I am running out of closet space!” What is it about clothing that attracts him? “Your appearance is everything,” he swiftly replies. “You always want to look your best, especially on first impressions.”

Stating that he feels most himself in designer clothing, he encourages others to recognize quality when they see it in clothing, scents, food, and shoes because he believes that you get what you pay for in the fashion world. Also, what you pay for will often get you in the door you think will not open. “We live in a world based on image, and you have to look the part for anything you do,” he says. “Having high-quality clothes and a recognizable name lets people know you did that. They will think you can probably do a lot more then.”

Reno consistently focuses only on what is ahead and says he is open to going into fashion to produce a line of his own someday soon. A recent collaboration with Johnny Dang resulting in a one-of-a-kind diamond necklace has Davis’s taste for my jewelry sharpened. With iced-out accessories, including a bust-down Cartier watch and diamond teeth, having featured so heavily of late in his personal acquisitions, he immediately names another accessory when asked what he has his eye on next. “In the future, I plan to get a Richard Mille to watch. That will be only after I make what I need to make with real estate. I want to get a red Richard Mille because red is my favorite color.”

Upgrading and scaling are in the blood of Reno Davis, whether he is fattening out his couture closet or his wallet with yet another big Miami deal. He is not blind to the way these two threads of authenticity and the refusal to settle overlap. “Being myself is how I’ve gotten everywhere,” he says. You shouldn’t ever get satisfied. Always look for more, look for what’s next, and don’t try to be like anybody else. Be like you, and you can’t lose.” Looking at Davis now, where he has been and where he is headed, it would seem that Churchill might have needed to edit a bit to fully take him in: Sometimes, the quality of the man is reflected in the clothes.