EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Raunchy New Fashion Trend Set to Finally Knock the Naked Dress off Red Carpets in 2026
Dec. 27 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
The red carpet is seeing a new provocative style emerge as stars embrace the "peek-a-bra" dress – a trend insiders tell RadarOnline.com will overtake the fad for "naked" dressing in 2026.
Famous faces are already increasingly showcasing lingerie-inspired details as part of their outfits, which fashion experts tell us is creating a "bold yet slightly less raunchy" spin on the sheer, see-through gowns that have been flaunted at premieres this year.
A Practical Shift in Red Carpet Style
Fashion sources say the trend is being driven by "practicality and inclusivity," offering a way to flaunt intimate apparel without the full exposure of a naked dress.
One stylist to the stars told us: "Underwear-as-outerwear, or 'naked dressing,' pops up regularly. It sounds exciting, but honestly, awards bosses do not like to see stars walking around in a fully sheer dresses with their underwear on display.
The peek-a-boo bra dress, though, is far more practical and works for a wider range of bust sizes – and is easier to televise at events such as the Grammys and Oscars without causing offence."
The "peek-a-bra" style has been spotted on a range of A-listers over recent months. Lindsay Lohan attended The Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Doha, Qatar, in November wearing a little black dress with a jewel-embellished bra subtly visible beneath the neckline.
An industry insider said: "Lindsay's outfit was fun and glittery without being excessive. The bra took center stage, which is exactly why this trend works – it's bold and intentional but also demure and tasteful."
Hollywood's Biggest Names Lead the Way
Tyra Banks also embraced the trend at a recent gala, pairing a sculpted gold corset with a black bra peeking through and an oversized cape.
"Tyra's ensemble was a perfect example of maximalist fashion," said a fashion publicist. "The peek of the bra at that event added a playful touch without dominating the entire outfit."
Other stars have experimented with the trend on both European and U.S. red carpets.
Kate Hudson wore a champagne Dolce & Gabbana silk dress to the Song Sung Blue premiere in Paris, letting her lingerie subtly peek through the square neckline.
Similarly, Sydney Sweeney appeared at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in an ivory Miu Miu gown with a bejeweled bra peeking beneath a plunging cowl neck.
Confidence and Versatility on Display
"The peek-a-bra trend is really about owning your confidence," said a Los Angeles-based stylist.
"It lets people hint at lingerie style without showing too much, which is why it's so popular on the red carpet this season."
Previous red carpet looks from 2024 have also informed the trend.
Selena Gomez wore a blue velvet Alaïa gown with a leather bralette at the Academy Museum Gala, while Elizabeth Debicki styled a leather Armani Privé jumpsuit with a diamond-encrusted corset bra after her BAFTA nomination for The Crown.
Tennis icon Serena Williams similarly incorporated a silver peekaboo bra into her Armani Privé dress at the ESPY Awards.
One fashion expert highlighted the practical side of the trend for red carpet appearances.
They said: "You don't always need a new dress to pull off this look. You can often create a peek-a-bra effect by adjusting your bra under an existing outfit. This recycling method keeps it approachable and eco-friendly."
The Standout Look for 2026
Another fashion insider added: "The trend is fun, bold, and inclusive. It's taking red carpet fashion in an exciting new direction, letting celebrities express personality and style while staying comfortable.
From Hollywood to Paris, the peek-a-bra dress is fast becoming the standout look of the season and into 2026, offering a fresh alternative to the sheer gowns that have dominated recent red carpets."