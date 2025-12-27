EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Raunchy New Fashion Trend Set to Finally Knock the Naked Dress off Red Carpets in 2026

Fashion sources say the trend is being driven by "practicality and inclusivity," offering a way to flaunt intimate apparel without the full exposure of a naked dress.

One stylist to the stars told us: "Underwear-as-outerwear, or 'naked dressing,' pops up regularly. It sounds exciting, but honestly, awards bosses do not like to see stars walking around in a fully sheer dresses with their underwear on display.

The peek-a-boo bra dress, though, is far more practical and works for a wider range of bust sizes – and is easier to televise at events such as the Grammys and Oscars without causing offence."

The "peek-a-bra" style has been spotted on a range of A-listers over recent months. Lindsay Lohan attended The Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Doha, Qatar, in November wearing a little black dress with a jewel-embellished bra subtly visible beneath the neckline.

An industry insider said: "Lindsay's outfit was fun and glittery without being excessive. The bra took center stage, which is exactly why this trend works – it's bold and intentional but also demure and tasteful."