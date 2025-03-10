How Rachael Yamagata's Travels Inspire Her Music — and Her Partnership with TESSAN

Can travel change the way people see the world—and themselves? Rachael Yamagata thinks so. For the acclaimed singer-songwriter, every journey is a story waiting to be told. Whether strolling down a mountain after a heartbreak or weaving melodies inspired by the energy of a bustling city, Rachael draws her inspiration from the places she goes and the connections she makes.

Now, as Rachael partners with travel charging solutions brand TESSAN, she desires to add a new dimension to her travels and how to think about connection. Renowned for her soulful voice and introspective lyrics, Rachael weaves personal experiences into her songwriting. Reflecting on the creation of Elephants, she describes a moment of deep vulnerability following a painful breakup. Physically and emotionally shattered, inspiration struck while walking down a mountain, and the lyrics began to take shape. She emphasizes the importance of perspective in facing challenges, noting that everyday struggles can feel overwhelming. However, approaching problems with curiosity—much like a child solving a puzzle—can serve as a reminder of the power to discover creative solutions.

Her approach to finding meaning and growth through journeying resonated well with TESSAN's mission of empowering people to enjoy the moment without worrying about logistics. And as she travels, her destinations' colors, flavors, and energies intersect with her music, making her a natural fit for the brand's "What's Your Next Journey?" campaign. Her collaboration with Tessan focuses on one thing—connection. The partnership’s campaign urges audiences to reflect on their journeys and the tools that make them possible. With Rachael’s emotional storytelling, TESSAN aims to bring this philosophy into everyone’s lives, resonating with travellers and music lovers.

"Connection is being authentic with another person or with an audience and holding the space to receive without any expectations," Rachael insists. These genuine connections give meaning to life's journeys—empathy, enjoying the present moment, and honesty with each other. For her, fostering these connections helps people take on more journeys, giving them the most incredible life possible. As TESSAN joins with Rachael, the brand takes a bold step forward. Known for its innovative products like the WTA Series Travel Adapter and Multi-functional Power Strips, the brand is positioning itself as an industry leader, integrating GaN technology to deliver faster charging with greater efficiency and unmatched reliability—an essential accessory for the modern traveller.

Through their “What’s Your Next Journey?” campaign with the acclaimed singer-songwriter, TESSAN bridges the gap between practical solutions and meaningful experiences, inspiring people to see travel as an opportunity for growth, connection, and creativity. One pivotal aspect that made TESSAN drawn to Rachael Yamagata is her lifestyle. She frequently travels, spreading her messages of healing and connection to the world—one concert and creative project at a time. During these journeys, she relies on TESSAN's solutions to keep her devices charged, allowing Rachael to focus on her creative process.

She highlighted this partnership during her interview with the brand, where she shared, "Music is a permission slip to deep-dive because it translates that emotion that's stuck in there—and the music does it, the lyrics do it, the concept of the journey arc of the song—all of it contributes to that feeling.” Rachael beautifully conveys this idea in her song Be Your Love, which she describes as raw and vulnerable. She explains that it was written during a time of heartache and frustration, emphasizing that the core emotion of an experience can be understood even without its more polished aspects. This raw emotion and honesty allowed Rachael to resonate with her audience and let them live in the moment—exactly what TESSAN's products enable users to achieve.

Through the collaboration with Rachael, the brand redefines the story of travel. Highlighting how the right tools transform challenges into opportunities for connection and growth, Rachael tells how she gets from one place to another—the people she meets, the lessons she learns, and the music she creates. For her, the best journeys in life spark one's curiosity, leading them to somewhere unexpected. It's where people can balance the dream of where they're going and enjoying the present moment. TESSAN is dedicated to assisting travellers in their travels, pushing them to explore and embark on their next journey. With her next album on the way, Rachael Yamagata is embracing the culmination of another journey—one that sparks lights within listeners and tells them where they’re going next. And with this journey, she’s bringing TESSAN with her as she inspires others to follow that spark and have a great time.

