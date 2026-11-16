EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Rocked by David Walliams Shame Over His Children's Books'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 79-year-old Queen, a passionate advocate for reading and literacy, previously collaborated on literary initiatives with Walliams, 55, and publicly praised his bestselling children's novel Gangsta Granny.

Queen Camilla has been left facing an uncomfortable dilemma following the controversy surrounding David Walliams , whose children's books she once enthusiastically championed – raising questions about whether the royal will distance herself from the disgraced author.

Her admiration for the book became particularly apparent in 2022, when she recommended it to families and joked about recreating its audacious plot by stealing the Crown Jewels from the Tower of London.

The controversy has now created an awkward association for the Queen.

A source claimed: "The Queen has been deeply uncomfortable about the whole David Walliams affair. She was genuinely fond of his books and believed they encouraged children to read. To see his reputation engulfed in such damaging allegations has been particularly upsetting, especially given how publicly she supported his work.

"Camilla doesn't endorse children's authors lightly. She loved Gangsta Granny and spoke about it with real affection. The fact that her name is now being linked to such an unpleasant controversy is deeply embarrassing. It's the last thing she would have wanted.

"There is certainly a feeling that the Queen needs to be extremely careful about who she publicly champions, and there are calls for her to publicly condemn Walliams and distance herself from his work."

The insider continued, "Her work promoting children's literacy means a great deal to her, and nobody wants that important work overshadowed by controversy surrounding an author she once admired.