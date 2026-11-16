EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Rocked by David Walliams Shame Over His Children's Books'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Queen Camilla has been left facing an uncomfortable dilemma following the controversy surrounding David Walliams, whose children's books she once enthusiastically championed – raising questions about whether the royal will distance herself from the disgraced author.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 79-year-old Queen, a passionate advocate for reading and literacy, previously collaborated on literary initiatives with Walliams, 55, and publicly praised his bestselling children's novel Gangsta Granny.
Queen Camilla 'Deeply Embarrassed' by Book Praise
Her admiration for the book became particularly apparent in 2022, when she recommended it to families and joked about recreating its audacious plot by stealing the Crown Jewels from the Tower of London.
The controversy has now created an awkward association for the Queen.
A source claimed: "The Queen has been deeply uncomfortable about the whole David Walliams affair. She was genuinely fond of his books and believed they encouraged children to read. To see his reputation engulfed in such damaging allegations has been particularly upsetting, especially given how publicly she supported his work.
"Camilla doesn't endorse children's authors lightly. She loved Gangsta Granny and spoke about it with real affection. The fact that her name is now being linked to such an unpleasant controversy is deeply embarrassing. It's the last thing she would have wanted.
"There is certainly a feeling that the Queen needs to be extremely careful about who she publicly champions, and there are calls for her to publicly condemn Walliams and distance herself from his work."
The insider continued, "Her work promoting children's literacy means a great deal to her, and nobody wants that important work overshadowed by controversy surrounding an author she once admired.
Calls Grow for Royal to Publicly Condemn David Walliams
"What's particularly sad is that Camilla's enthusiasm for David's stories was completely genuine. She thought they were wonderfully entertaining and loved the way they captured children's imaginations. It's difficult to imagine her feeling quite the same way about those books now.
"The Queen has spent years building relationships with writers and encouraging young readers. There would be understandable concern about maintaining such a visible association with someone facing these allegations."
The source noted, "Camilla is passionate about books and sees encouraging children to read as one of her most important responsibilities. The controversy surrounding David is an unwelcome distraction, but her commitment to literacy remains unchanged. There are plenty of other wonderful authors whose work she can now celebrate."
Camilla previously said of Gangsta Granny: "This is a really wonderful book to share with your grandchildren - you can see their eyes widen as they begin to wonder if their own grandparents might have some interesting tales to tell."
During a school visit, she even joked about becoming the fictional grandmother, breaking into the Tower of London and stealing the Crown Jewels.
Her enthusiasm reflects a lifelong passion for literature. The Queen established her Reading Room initiative during the pandemic, initially recommending books through social media before developing it into a literary charity promoting the benefits of reading.
She regularly hosts receptions for writers, supports literacy organizations, and encourages children to discover books, making her previous endorsement of Walliams particularly conspicuous.
Publisher Drops Author as Misconduct Claims Grow
Walliams' reputation is now being battered by allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women. In December 2025, publisher HarperCollins announced it would stop releasing his books after reports of an investigation into complaints involving female employees.
The publisher subsequently moved to phase out his existing titles, while Waterstones removed him from a children's book festival. Walliams has denied allegations of inappropriate conduct.
The controversy deepened this week when The Guardian and ITV News published allegations of sexual misconduct involving women who said Walliams pursued them when they were teenagers or young adults.
Walliams denied wrongdoing, including allegations that he abused his celebrity status.
Literacy Push Continues Despite Author Scandal
The former Britain's Got Talent judge, whose books have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide, previously faced criticism over offensive comments about contestants, prompting his departure from the television competition in 2022.
His literary success included The Boy in the Dress, Billionaire Boy and Gangsta Granny, several of which became television adaptations.
Queen Camilla's literary interests also extend to established authors and emerging writers, with her Reading Room featuring fiction, historical works and contemporary literature.
Another royal with children's publishing experience is Sarah Ferguson, 67, the former Duchess of York, who wrote the Budgie the Little Helicopter series.
Ferguson has spent decades producing children's stories.