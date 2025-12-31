Queen Camilla's Chilling Assault Confession: Royal Recalls 'Fighting Off' Attacker on Train and Feeling 'Furious' After Harrowing Ordeal

"And I think, you know, when all the subject about domestic abuse came up, and suddenly you hear a story like John and Amy’s, it’s something that I feel very strongly about," Camilla shared.

"I'd just like to say, wherever your family is now, they'd be so proud of you both. And they must be from above, smiling down on you and thinking, my goodness me, what a wonderful, wonderful father, husband, sister," she told John and Amy.

The Queen said she was compelled to tackle the "taboo subject" of domestic violence because the public vastly underestimates just how dire things have become.

"I thought, well, if I’ve got a tiny soapbox to stand on, I’d like to stand on it," Camilla said of her commitment to bringing light to domestic violence awareness. "And there’s not a lot I can do except talk to people and get people together."