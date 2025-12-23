Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Private Confession Revealed — Late Royal Claimed King Juan Carlos Made Her 'Uncomfortable' as Shocking Affair Rumors Swirled

Source: MEGA

Princess Diana's private confession revealed King Juan Carlos made her uncomfortable amid affair rumors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

She may have been the People's Princess, but one former royal is saying it was all for show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In his memoir, Reconciliation, former Spanish monarch Juan Carlos described the late Diana, Princess of Wales, as "cold, taciturn, and distant, except in the presence of the paparazzi."

Royal Affair Rumors Resurface

Juan Carlos wrote in 'Reconciliation' Diana was 'cold, taciturn, distant' except around paparazzi.

For decades, there have been whispers that the womanizing 87-year-old – whose financial and romantic scandals forced him to abdicate the throne – had an affair with Diana while she was still wed to now-King Charles III.

The couple spent three summers at the Spanish royal family's summer home in Palma de Mallorca in the 1980s.

Rumors of Juan Carlos and Diana in the 1980s persist, despite her reported insistence that 'nothing happened.'

But it wasn't for lack of trying on Juan Carlos' part.

"I felt uncomfortable being left alone with him in a room, although I can assure you nothing happened," Diana allegedly told friends of the royal after one such trip, referring to Juan Carlos as "a very libidinous man."

