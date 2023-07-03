Political Consultant Hired Hit Men To Kill Longtime Associate

A political consultant hired hit men to murder his longtime friend and associate who worked with him on political campaigns after fearing “business interests were at risk,” federal prosecutors in New Jersey said.

A judge in Newark recently sentenced Sean Caddle, 45, of Hamburg, New Jersey, to 288 months in prison, plus five years of supervised release in connection with the murder-for-hire death of Michael Galdieri, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.