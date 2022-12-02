Police Searching For 20-Year-Old Fugitive Who Violated Probation After Near-Fatal Car Crash

Police in New Mexico are searching for a fugitive who violated his probation order after a high-speed chase that ended in a near-fatal car crash, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

In a shocking development to come in the latest episode of REELZ’s On Patrol: Live, New Mexico State Police found themselves chasing down a 20-year-old suspect who reached more than 120 MPH as he sped down a state highway in Cibola County last week.