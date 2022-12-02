Police Searching For 20-Year-Old Fugitive Who Violated Probation After Near-Fatal Car Crash
Police in New Mexico are searching for a fugitive who violated his probation order after a high-speed chase that ended in a near-fatal car crash, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
In a shocking development to come in the latest episode of REELZ’s On Patrol: Live, New Mexico State Police found themselves chasing down a 20-year-old suspect who reached more than 120 MPH as he sped down a state highway in Cibola County last week.
During the startling dashcam footage of the chase, which has since been obtained and viewed by RadarOnline.com, the suspect was recorded swerving in and out of traffic, speeding down the shoulder of the road and even ramming his maroon Chrysler into other cars driving on the highway.
The high-speed chase ultimately came to a standstill after the driver violently struck an SUV on the road in an effort to slow down the pursuing police in the wreckage.
But when that did not work, the driver then rammed into a second vehicle – causing the suspect to lose control of his Chrysler before spinning wildly into a roll-over crash on the side of the road.
After the pursuing New Mexico State Police ordered the driver to exit the vehicle, they successfully extracted 20-year-old Conner Greene from the wreckage. Greene was then sentenced to 18 months of probation.
But while being arrested, Greene tells the arresting officers that he “cannot go back to prison.”
Shortly after he was booked and released on probation, Greene violated his probation order and is now on the run as police try to find where the fugitive fled to.
On Patrol: Live instructs viewers to call The Cibola County Sheriff’s Office with any information on the whereabouts of Conner Greene at 1-505-287-9476.
Besides being 20-years-old, the suspect is 6’2”, weighs 205 lbs. and has brown eyes and strawberry blonde hair.
