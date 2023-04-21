Play Radar's VersusGame & Win Big!
Radar has partnered with VersusGame to curate the perfect pop culture experience! The Versus platform is fun, as it gives fans an opportunity to make money off of their own pop culture knowledge.
The mini game network includes quick polls and allows members to place bets. If you make the correct guess, you have an opportunity to win big.
- Stevie J Ordered To Return Faith Evans ‘Stolen’ Mercedes He Allegedly Took To Coachella Without Permission As Divorce Turns Nasty
- Vladimir Putin Promises To Arm Kim Jong-un & Send ‘Latest Weapons' To North Korea
- Sofia Vergara’s Ex-Fiancé Accused Of Using Lawsuit Over Embryos As ‘Desperate’ Attempt To ‘Stay In’ Actress’ Life
So, what are you waiting for? Test your knowledge about the Kardashians, Leonardo DiCaprio and more!