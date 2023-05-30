Photos: Thousands of Pilgrims Flock to See ‘Miracle’ Nun Whose Body Shows Little Decay Since 2019 Death

Over Memorial Day weekend, thousands flocked to a church outside of rural Gower, Missouri, where the "miracle" remains of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster were on display, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In May 2019, Wilhelmina passed away. Four years later on May 18, her remains were exhumed to be interred at the newly built St. Joseph's Shrine, but the interment did not go as planned.

Nuns at the parish were shocked to discover the body in near-perfect condition.