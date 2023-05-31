Which Pets Are Worst For Apartment Living?

Living in an apartment is preferable for many people. After all, renting allows people the freedom to move from place to place more quickly, and it also means you aren't responsible for every maintenance issue that arises. However, as a renter, you've probably noticed some downsides.

One of the things that many people don't like about renting is pet policies. On the one hand, some renters feel it's difficult to find a rental where they can keep pets, and it can also be expensive to pay the fees. Conversely, some people get frustrated with their neighbor's pets, especially if they are noisy or messy.

If you want a pet in your rental or apartment, you may be looking at which pet to get. While some pets are well-suited to apartments, others aren't a good option.

Here are some pets to avoid if you're renting.

Pet Policies And What Makes A Good Pet

Before getting any pet, ensure that you are allowed to do so on your lease. Even though finding a place that allows pets can be difficult, you don't want break the rules and end up evicted or needing to rehome your pet.

It's also important to note that this list is about pets that pose challenges for apartments and other smaller spaces. Many of the animals on this list make excellent pets, but it just depends on your living situation.

Some Dog Breeds

Unfortunately, some dog breeds get an undeserved bad reputation. However, when picking a dog, you want to ensure you can meet their needs. Some dogs are bigger, more energetic, and likely to make a big mess. While a dedicated owner can keep their place clean even with a large dog or ensure they get enough exercise, it's a lot of work.

Some breeds that may be harder to have in apartments include huskies, dalmatians, and labradors.

Large Snakes

Reptiles definitely get a bad rep, even though many species make relatively easy pets as their

needs are low.

So, while many people might fear snakes, most that are kept in captivity are harmless and have good temperaments.

Generally, even the biggest breeds aren't very dangerous, but accidents can still happen. Large constrictor snakes can pose issues in apartments. For one thing, these species need huge enclosures that don't fit well in smaller spaces. For another, your area may have laws against large snakes.

Getting anything larger than a ball python is unwise, and something like a corn snake is a better bet.

Parrots Or Other Loud Birds

Birds are beautiful and have endless personalities, but they can be loud. While some birds are still quieter than dogs, other species tend to make loud noises. Intelligent breeds may repeat words or sounds repeatedly, and trying to get them to stop is nearly impossible.

Guinea Pigs

Guinea pigs are often lovely pets. Overall, they are adorable, gentle, and friendlier than hamsters and gerbils. However, their care needs make them less suited to apartments.

For one thing, they need larger enclosures than most people realize, and it's best to keep two so they have a companion.

They also need a constant supply of hay in their diet and go to the bathroom constantly, so keeping their enclosure clean is a concern, especially in a small space.

Final Note On Pets For Apartments

Picking the right pet is a personal thing. If you're in an apartment where you can properly care for some of the species on this list, there is nothing wrong with that. However, some pets are generally easier to manage in an apartment than others.