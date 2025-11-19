Peter Zerzan’s The Tourist Shines on The Big Screen at the 20th San Francisco Short Film Festival

For independent filmmaker Peter Zerzan, the journey of The Tourist took its next big step as the film lit up the big screen at the 20th San Francisco Short Film Festival, marking a milestone for the film. The screening symbolized The Tourist’s official festival journey and the realization of what Zerzan describes as its “true cinematic purpose.

Source: Christina Szeto/SUPPLIED Peter Zerzan

“The Tourist was made for the big screen,” Zerzan says. “We shot on locations in Goa, India, used anamorphic lenses, and designed the color palette around emotional transitions. Seeing all these elements come together synergistically with my cast and crew in the audience was a reminder of why we make movies in the first place.” In the film, the narrative revolves around the journey of Akiko Takeshi, a Japanese businesswoman who travels to India for a crypto convention and finds herself confronting the quiet unrest of her own ambitions. As her story unfolds, it delves into a layered contemplation on identity, longing, and self-discovery against the backdrop of Goa’s serene oceans and luscious landscapes. At the festival, the cast gathered to celebrate the film’s long-awaited screening debut. “It really was a global reunion. Watching everyone react to their own work on the big screen was the best part, the laughter, the recognition, the emotions, it was all beautiful.”

Source: Christina Szeto/SUPPLIED Mathieu Szymkowiak & Miho Saito

Miho Saito, the lead actress who plays the role of Akiko Takeshi, had a profound experience at the screening. “It was surreal in the best way,” she says. “Seeing it on the big screen made everything feel more immersive and dreamlike. It was beautiful to step back into that world, now through the big screen. I felt proud of the team, of the risks we took, and of the journey this little film made.” Saito noted that watching the film in the theatre exuded another layer of intimacy that was truly encapsulated on the big screen: “In a theater, people really sit with the characters. My hope is that the audience resonated with Akiko’s story.”

Her co-star, Mathieu Szymkowiak, who plays the lead actor in the film, echoes these sentiments, calling the experience both nerve-racking and deeply rewarding. “It’s always a little unnerving in the beginning,” he says. “But once the movie starts playing, everything falls into place. Seeing all the pieces come together brought this incredible sense of nostalgia and accomplishment.” For Szymkowiak, the film’s emotional power emerged through its audience. “Having an audience watching it on a big screen feels like a powerful connection between the message and emotions we tried to share,” he adds. “That connection, when we make people feel inspired, that’s what makes all the work we put into it worth it.”

Music played a vital role in shaping The Tourist’s emotional rhythm, and for Tokyo-based composer Ayaka Nakamoto, the screening was a deeply personal experience. “Hearing my music fill the theater for the first time was unforgettable,” she shares. “Being there with the audience, feeling their reactions as the story unfolded, reminded me of the shared emotion that cinema and music can create together.”

Source: Christina Szeto/SUPPLIED Ayaka Nakamoto

Producer Jeffrey Allard, who was an integral part of The Tourist’s filmmaking process, called the premiere a defining moment for the team. “Watching The Tourist evolve was so gratifying to see Peter’s film make its way to the big screen and premiere,” he says. “Zerzan couldn’t have scripted the outcome any better.”

Source: Christina Szeto/SUPPLIED Jeffrey Allard

Experienced filmmaker Jason Wolos, who oversees programming for the San Francisco Short Film Festival, highlighted why The Tourist stood out in this year’s lineup. “What stood out in The Tourist was its universality. Akiko’s story asks what truly matters in life. It makes us question what our idea of success really is.”

Source: Christina Szeto/SUPPLIED Jason Wolos