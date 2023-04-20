PAPER EMPIRE Causes A Stir At MIPTV In Cannes

MIPTV was taken over in full force by Hollywood with the glamorous cast of “Paper Empire,” the scripted TV show written and directed by creator Robert Gillings. Paper Empire follows crypto into its dark universe. Laurence Fintch (Robert Davi) wants to be the planet's savior and will stop at nothing to do so. He soon learns that he is the centerpiece of an international conspiracy and that his digital technology has been unleashed. His attempt to corner the world banks spirals out of control and brings forth a Financial Armageddon.

At Annex Beach in Cannes, the glittering event celebrating PAPER EMPIRE was a glorious sight. Magnificent marquee letters spelled out the show's name in the sand, with the backdrop of the sea and stars. The trailer played on the big screens, and the DJ played a combination of hits and original music from the show. Gold Bitcoin coins filled jars around the room, and shiny gold nuggets decorated the tables, giving an even more abundant feeling to the event. A dramatic red carpet led the celebrity cast and guests down the stairs of the entrance to a grand red carpet where the press had gathered to capture the cast celebrating the show. Creator Robert Gillings was surrounded by his supportive cast, who had come to Cannes from Los Angeles, Tampa, and Italy to be there with him as Paper Empire made its debut at the MIPTV market to sell around the world. The cast in attendance included Robert Davi, Denise Richards, Bleona Qereti and Carol Alt. In his speech, Robert Gillings thanked each cast member in turn, elaborating on their fabulous filmographies and highlighting their individual accomplishments and contributions to the TV show. The show follows Laurence Fintch (Robert Davi), who wants to be the world's financial savior. In his attempt to create the singular dominant cryptocurrency, he develops an algorithm that inadvertently opens a digital black hole that he calls, digital limbo. Eventually, his attempt to merge all currencies and corner the world banks spiral out of control bringing forth a Financial Armageddon.

After his arrest, his technology is being investigated by the CIA and the FBI, who uncovers a web of deceit and corruption far beyond his actions. With the help of his inequitable team, banker (Wesley Snipes) and behind-the-scenes business and life partner (Denise Richards), even in jail, Laurence continues to be the mastermind behind the global financial conspiracy. As the investigation unfolds, the digital breadcrumbs lead to Swiss Banker, Oliver London (Kelsey Grammer) Laurence discovers that he has been set up by his longtime friend and firm accountant Saul Burnstein (Steve Guttenberg) who harbors his own agenda. Meantime powerful individuals within organized crime networks seek to use his technology for their own nefarious purposes. With his reputation in tatters and his company collapsed, Laurence must navigate a dangerous world of high-stakes finance and cutthroat politics to conquer all that get in his way. When the stakes get higher and the danger more intense, Laurence must make difficult choices and take bold actions to stay one step ahead of his many enemies. With twists and turns at every corner, Paper Empire is a thrilling universal roller coaster ride that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats until the end. It’s no doubt that the world's media and the world of Television were focused on PAPER EMPIRE, and we look forward to seeing where the show eventually chooses to land. Whatever the distribution is, PAPER EMPIRE is sure to be a roaring success and give the viewers a wild ride through the world of Cryptocurrency, and its sexy dark underground action.