Orlando Lucas: Dancer, Actor, and Social Media Phenomenon

Orlando Lucas is a professional dancer, actor, and social media influencer who has experienced viral success in recent years. Proficient in countless styles, affiliated with a number of prominent groups, and appearing in several popular movies and TV series, he is establishing himself as a standout performer. Orlando’s journey reflects a passion and vibrant presence rarely seen in a fast-moving industry.

Orlando’s Acting Experience Across Industries

As part of The Characters Talent Agency of Vancouver since the age of 8, Orlando has developed noteworthy on-camera experience and strong performance skills. He has appeared in Altered Carbon, Big Sky River, iZombie, and Zoo, and even played the son of Academy Award Winner Viola Davis in Netflix’s The Unforgivable. For this role, he was invited to attend the film’s red carpet premiere in 2021. Orlando has even performed as a voice actor, with roles in the animated series Star Beam and The Hollow and Powerbirds.

Proficient in the World of Dance

In 2019, Orlando decided to enter the world of dance with Fresh Groove Productions, where he trained under the tutelage of Mark Dogillo and Travis Lim. With their guidance, as well as training and collaboration with countless others, Orlando became a remarkable dancer. He is proficient in all street styles, including Hip Hop, Afro, Breaking, Popping, Litefeet, House, Freestyle, and Tricks. Soon enough, he got a chance to apply these skills in the acting world. In 2020, Orlando became a back-up dancer for Showtime at the Apollo Theatre during a performance by Capri Everitt. That year, he gained experience performing at a high level in the intense, live environment of the Apollo.

Becoming an Influencer and Going Viral

Orlando entered the world of influencers and content creators in 2021, creating engaging dance content on TikTok while landing several brand collaborations. Having grown to more than 1.8 million followers on TikTok and over 163,000 on Instagram, Orlando has had a chance to collaborate with other influencers, create viral choreography and serve as a dance ambassador for Shluv Academy with Michael Le.

Excelling in Global Dance Competitions

Returning to Fresh Groove Productions, Orlando entered the Hip Hop International competition, earning a Bronze Medal in 2022. In 2023, he became the fifth-best in the world. By 2024, he made the decision to join New Zealand’s Identity Dance Company (IDCO), to train and perform with the internationally recognized crew.

Transitioning to Identity Dance Company

With (IDCO) Orlando has earned a World Dance Crew Championships Gold Medal at the Pacific Qualifiers as well as an Upgrade Australia Competition Gold Medal. They are set to represent New Zealand at the upcoming World Dance Crew Championship finals taking place in Auckland April 14th 0 19th.He has performed at the World of Dance Finals opening and closing showcase, Flip the Switch in Los Angeles, and an Identity Company show in Gold Coast, Australia. In this role, he has worked with renowned dancers and choreographers, improving his skills even further.

Becoming a Global Phenomenon