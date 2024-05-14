OnlyFans Model Ava Louise Claims Explicit Stunt Shut Down New York Web Cam Art Installation
OnlyFans model and TikToker Ava Louise took credit this week for shutting down a webcam art installation in New York by flashing viewers in Ireland, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The "portal sculpture" unveiled earlier this month connects New York City to Dublin via a silent video livestream. It was the latest of its kind launched by Portals.org as "a bridge to cultures from around the world."
The eight-foot-tall ring-shaped installation stands in front of the Flatiron Building on 5th Avenue in Manhattan and its video stream is linked with another portal on Dublin's bustling O'Connell Street.
Louise, 25, visited the portal's New York side and decided to put on a racy show for the Irish audience. The influencer, whose TikTok bio reads "New Jersey trash," told the story in a video on Monday that showed her from behind as she stood in front of the portal with her shirt lifted up.
"So I just got the portal from New York City to Dubiln shut down," she said in the video, going on to explain that she "thought the people of Dublin deserved to see" what she called her "two New York homegrown potatoes."
"And then this happened," she added, as the video cut to an interaction at the scene in New York, where Louise had apparently enlisted her boyfriend to "distract" security so that she could "run away."
Louise also shared the video on Instagram and wrote in the post caption, "I just wanted my potato’s to be international," followed by crying emojis.
While going topless in public is legal for women in New York, the laws are not as lax in Dublin. Irish news outlet RTE reported on Tuesday that the Dublin City Council and the portal team were considering "technical solutions" to address inappropriate behavior "by a small minority of people."
In addition to issues from the New York side, officials were concerned about participants pulling stunts on the Irish side, like a group of men who reportedly showed pornographic images to the screen.
Others reportedly took drugs in front of the camera and showed pictures of the 9/11 attacks to New York viewers, per Daily Mail.
Officials planned for the portal to be temporarily shut down and reinstated later this week.
Portals.org manages two other installations and has plans to announce additional locations. The project's founder, Benediktas Glylys, came up with the idea in 2016 and launched the first portals in 2021, connecting Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, to Lublin, Poland.
Glylys is quoted on the project website recalling the "mystical experience" that led him to see the world "with different eyes," inspiring his effort to "counter polarising ideas and to communicate that the only way for us to continue our journey on this beautiful spaceship called Earth is together."