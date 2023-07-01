The Legal Landscape: Understanding Online Gambling Regulations in New Zealand

Before you engage in online gambling in New Zealand, it's important to understand the legal framework. The Gaming Act of 2003 is the law that regulates internet gaming in the country. It covers all forms of gaming, including online gambling.

This law also outlines what gambling operators and players are supposed to do to promote responsible gaming. The Gambling Commission ensures that operators follow these rules and regulations. It's worth noting that all online gambling websites must obtain a license from the Gambling Commission to operate legally in New Zealand.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has set clear rules for advertising that all operators must follow. These rules ensure that all advertisements are honest and not misleading. Players need to know their rights when it comes to online gambling. It includes withdrawal and deposit rights and other rules and regulations that apply to each website. Also, stay informed about the regulatory framework governing online gambling in New Zealand.