Survey: More Than One-third of Americans Are Paying for Data They Do Not Need
American consumers are paying too much for data they don't use, according to a new survey from TextNow, the leading mobile app providing free cellular and Wi-Fi-enabled phone service in the United States.
More than 2,000 U.S. adults were surveyed online by Harris Poll to determine whether Americans believe they are paying too much for data service, regardless of whether they have an unlimited plan.
Key findings from the survey indicate that consumers use less data than they pay for and that many do not perceive that they are getting value for their money.
The majority of Americans have unlimited data plans: 58 percent currently have unlimited plans, while 30 percent have limited plans
Consumers pay for data they don't use: Nearly three in five Americans with limited data plans (58 percent) rarely or never use all their data
Americans are increasingly relying on Wi-Fi over mobile data: 75 percent rely on Wi-Fi for at least half of their phone usage, and 51 percent for more than half.
- Over ⅓ of Americans say they are paying too much: 35 percent of Americans believe they are paying for too much data regardless of whether they have unlimited or limited data plans.
“These results confirm what we already know here at TextNow: Americans are paying too much for data plans, and consumers shouldn’t have to purchase data they won’t use,” said Derek Ting, CEO of TextNow. “At TextNow, our mission is to give consumers affordable options that can be canceled at any time.”
