Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Misc

Survey: More Than One-third of Americans Are Paying for Data They Do Not Need

textnow
By:

Oct. 3 2023, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

American consumers are paying too much for data they don't use, according to a new survey from TextNow, the leading mobile app providing free cellular and Wi-Fi-enabled phone service in the United States.

More than 2,000 U.S. adults were surveyed online by Harris Poll to determine whether Americans believe they are paying too much for data service, regardless of whether they have an unlimited plan.

Article continues below advertisement

Key findings from the survey indicate that consumers use less data than they pay for and that many do not perceive that they are getting value for their money.

  • The majority of Americans have unlimited data plans: 58 percent currently have unlimited plans, while 30 percent have limited plans

  • Consumers pay for data they don't use: Nearly three in five Americans with limited data plans (58 percent) rarely or never use all their data

  • Americans are increasingly relying on Wi-Fi over mobile data: 75 percent rely on Wi-Fi for at least half of their phone usage, and 51 percent for more than half.

    • Over ⅓ of Americans say they are paying too much: 35 percent of Americans believe they are paying for too much data regardless of whether they have unlimited or limited data plans.
    • textnow
    MORE ON:
    Misc
    Article continues below advertisement
    textnow

    “These results confirm what we already know here at TextNow: Americans are paying too much for data plans, and consumers shouldn’t have to purchase data they won’t use,” said Derek Ting, CEO of TextNow. “At TextNow, our mission is to give consumers affordable options that can be canceled at any time.”

  • To sign up for TextNow, start by ordering a SIM card and activate it on a compatible phone. For more information, please visit TextNow.com.

  • TextNow is the leading mobile app offering free wireless and WiFi-enabled phone service in the U.S.

    • Advertisement

    DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.