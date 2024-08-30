Florida Doctor ‘Doused Former Office With Gallons of Urine’

A Florida doctor has been arrested after he allegedly got upset with the doctor who purchased his old medical practice and soaked the front doors “in gallons of fluid, which had the odor of urine,” RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In 2022, Dr. Giovanni Baula sold his medical practice in St. Petersburg to 32-year-old Dr. Dylan Dinesh, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.