Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Florida Doctor ‘Doused Former Office With Gallons of Urine’

Doctor in Florida Accused of Urine Attack on Former Practice
Source: St. Petersburg Police; Unsplash

Dr. Giovanni Baula allegedly had a 'business dispute' with the doctor who purchased his former practice, so he doused his front doors with urine, officials said.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Florida doctor has been arrested after he allegedly got upset with the doctor who purchased his old medical practice and soaked the front doors “in gallons of fluid, which had the odor of urine,” RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In 2022, Dr. Giovanni Baula sold his medical practice in St. Petersburg to 32-year-old Dr. Dylan Dinesh, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Article continues below advertisement
Doctor in Florida Accused of Urine Attack on Former Practice
Source: UNSPLASH

The doctor was arrested after he allegedly threw urine on his old practice, police said.

In recent months, Baula “became upset…over the purchase” with Dinesh, who runs Affiliated Health Clinics out of Baula’s former office.

However, court records do not detail the nature of the alleged business dispute.

Doctor in Florida Accused of Urine Attack on Former Practice
Source: UNSPLASH

Baula was allegedly having a dispute with the new owners of his practice, authorities said.

On July 30, Baula is accused of going to Dinesh’s office and soaking the front doors “in gallons of fluid, which had the odor of urine,” according to investigators.

On Aug. 17, court records claim, Baula returned to the practice and again soaked the front doors with the urine-smelling liquid.

Article continues below advertisement
Doctor in Florida Accused of Urine Attack on Former Practice
Source: MEGA

Police said Baula and his vehicle were seen in surveillance footage both times he threw the urine.

MORE ON:
crime

According to police, Baula and his vehicle were recorded by surveillance cameras on both occasions.

The affidavit states the liquid “soaked into the front wooden doors, causing irreparable damage.”

Article continues below advertisement
Doctor in Florida Accused of Urine Attack on Former Practice
Source: UNSPLASH

Baula was booked into jail, but was released on a $5,000 bond.

Officials said the cost of replacing the door would be $1,500, and, the affidavit states the medical practice suffered $6,000 in other losses related to Baula’s alleged urine attacks.

On Aug. 27, Baula was arrested and charged with one felony count of criminal mischief, authorities said.

He was booked into jail, but later released on a $5,000 cash bond.

Article continues below advertisement

State records show Baula’s medical license is active and expires in January 2025. The document lists his “primary practice address” as his $1.7 million waterfront home in Gulfport.

Baula reportedly was formally reprimanded by the Board of Medicine in 2003. He was fined $10,000 and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service for improperly prescribing medication to an online client to whom he never gave a physical exam, ordered any tests for or provided “an adequate diagnosis,” among other standard of care violations.

At the time, he was working for virtualmedicalgroup.com, a telemedicine outfit which now appears to be defunct.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.