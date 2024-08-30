Florida Doctor ‘Doused Former Office With Gallons of Urine’
A Florida doctor has been arrested after he allegedly got upset with the doctor who purchased his old medical practice and soaked the front doors “in gallons of fluid, which had the odor of urine,” RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In 2022, Dr. Giovanni Baula sold his medical practice in St. Petersburg to 32-year-old Dr. Dylan Dinesh, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.
In recent months, Baula “became upset…over the purchase” with Dinesh, who runs Affiliated Health Clinics out of Baula’s former office.
However, court records do not detail the nature of the alleged business dispute.
On July 30, Baula is accused of going to Dinesh’s office and soaking the front doors “in gallons of fluid, which had the odor of urine,” according to investigators.
On Aug. 17, court records claim, Baula returned to the practice and again soaked the front doors with the urine-smelling liquid.
According to police, Baula and his vehicle were recorded by surveillance cameras on both occasions.
The affidavit states the liquid “soaked into the front wooden doors, causing irreparable damage.”
Officials said the cost of replacing the door would be $1,500, and, the affidavit states the medical practice suffered $6,000 in other losses related to Baula’s alleged urine attacks.
On Aug. 27, Baula was arrested and charged with one felony count of criminal mischief, authorities said.
He was booked into jail, but later released on a $5,000 cash bond.
State records show Baula’s medical license is active and expires in January 2025. The document lists his “primary practice address” as his $1.7 million waterfront home in Gulfport.
Baula reportedly was formally reprimanded by the Board of Medicine in 2003. He was fined $10,000 and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service for improperly prescribing medication to an online client to whom he never gave a physical exam, ordered any tests for or provided “an adequate diagnosis,” among other standard of care violations.
At the time, he was working for virtualmedicalgroup.com, a telemedicine outfit which now appears to be defunct.
