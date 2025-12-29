Nicole Arbour Stuns as Model for Jamaica Carnival Costume Reveal

The Yardmas Carnival costume reveal streamed world-wide was graced with a surprise guest, Canadian born comedy star Nicole Arbour. Arbour was met with a roar of cheers and applause when she emerged from the back of the theatre in the largest costume on display this year marking a significant moment in the ceremony's illustrious history.

The Jamaican Carnival is known as a kaleidoscope of culture, drawing international media, politicians, and celebrities like Rihanna, Shenseea, and Chance The Rapper. The event is a key highlight in the cultural calendar, reflecting Jamaica's rich history and vibrant artistic expression. Last year, Nicole live streamed the event from a nail salon, but this year she was personally invited to walk in the big show. Arbour’s participation marks a groundbreaking moment—she is not only the first Canadian-born celebrity featured in the media reveal but also reportedly the first white woman to take such a prominent role in the event. While hilariously squatting low to get through a door in her giant costume, she expressed her excitement about representing the international revelers who travel from all over the world to celebrate Jamaica's unique and bold cultural heritage, saying she was, “honored to be involved and embraced by Jamacians.”

A heartwarming highlight of the event was when her Kingston born fiancé, reggae sensation Skygrass, stood proudly to cheer her on from the crowd. One of the standout features of Arbour's participation was her costume—a meticulously crafted design by Fonrose. She walked onto a fireworks covered stage in a couture ensemble reminiscent of a Victoria’s Secret Angel, yet it carried a distinct Caribbean spirit. Arbour took pride in showcasing an inclusive design that catered to women seeking a more modest or full-coverage option amid the typically daring and provocative costumes seen at carnivals. This choice aligned perfectly with her personal commitment to empowering women and her #GOTEAM slogan.

